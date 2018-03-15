Armed teachers: Too many questions, no good answers

All the discussions about arming teachers seem to assume any shot fired will hit the desired target, yet we know statistically that is not the case.
What do we do when a shot fired by an armed teacher misses the active shooter and accidentally hits a student? Do we extend them the same protections we accord police when responding to an active shooter?
Do we charge them with manslaughter? Is it considered self-defense? Will that student’s family accept the explanation? Do they sue the teacher, the school board, the state?
There at least needs to be an honest open discussion of a teacher shooting a weapon and all the possible outcomes.
