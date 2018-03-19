Letters to the Editor

Guns: Tax ammunition for school safety

By Aram Westergreen

Tacoma

March 19, 2018 05:03 PM

I was in the Bass Pro Shop recently and looked at ammunition. I noticed that a box of 9mm bullets, 50 rounds, cost exactly the same as I paid for it in high school in the early 1990s — $10 to $15.

How is it that ammunition has totally escaped inflation? Perhaps state officials should add a 10-cents per round tax that would go to fund school security and mental health services.

I have made this suggestion to all 27 local legislators as well as Congressman Derek Kilmer but have received no substantive response, just a form letter.

Aram Westergreen, Tacoma

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Kitchen fire quickly extinguished at Da Tiki Hut

View More Video