College president: Bates’ leader starts under a cloud

Re: Bates milestone as it picks first woman to lead college,” (TNT, 3/29).
The “optics” around the leadership change at Bates Technical College couldn’t be much worse.
I am pointedly comparing the thoughtful public process used by Tacoma Community College to select its new president to the stealthy machinations used by the Bates board to avoid the cleansing daylight of thorough review.
First, the position was offered to an in-house candidate before the opening was known outside the board.
Second, If there was another candidate, the discussion didn’t take place in a public session.
I am not impugning Lin Zhou’s qualifications to be the president of Bates. But her administration begins under a cloud of suspicion and distrust created by the Bates board.
