Food industry: Fool me once, shame on you

April Fool’s Day should remind us how the meat, egg and dairy industries play us for fools every day.
The meat industry has developed a whole vocabulary designed to fool unwary consumers. The flesh of pigs is called “pork” or “bacon,” while the killing of stunned animals for food is labeled “humane.”
Cesspools of pig waste that spill into drinking-water supplies during hurricanes are named “lagoons.”
The egg-laying industry is arguing with USDA whether chickens laying organic eggs should have access to the outdoors.
But few seem to care that, for each hen that lays eggs, a male chick was ground up alive or suffocated in a plastic garbage bag. Or that laying hens get to live less than one tenth of their natural lives.
Several states have also enacted “ag-gag” laws that criminalize exposes of factory farm and slaughterhouse atrocities.
The meat, dairy, and egg industry’s fooling days may be counted.
Many of us are seeing through the deception and replacing animal meat, milk, cheese and ice cream with kinder, healthier and eco-friendly nut and grain-based products available in every supermarket.
