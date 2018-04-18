Peninsula bond: Money stays right here at home

Most of us work hard, give back and do what we can to make the world a better place. Yet sometimes our efforts feel futile.
But today, we can do something to benefit our community and bring lasting change. We can vote to pass the Peninsula school bond to address the unsafe, overcrowded, outdated conditions at our schools.
As a Republican and fiscal conservative, I believe funding schools locally is ideal. Nowhere else does our individual vote matter more, or create more impact than right here at home.
The Peninsula School District bond dollars aren’t sent to Washington D.C. or even Olympia. We’ll see our investment go to work improving schools and raising home values across the Key Peninsula and Gig Harbor, and our tax rate will still be among the lowest in the state.
The time to act is now. We have new district leadership who value integrity and transparency. Together, we can make our little corner of the world better. As Laura Bush said: “Education is the key.”
