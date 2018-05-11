Parking: Tacoma does disservice to urban residents

Re: “Stadium District parking likely will only get worse,” (TNT, 4/29).
I have communicated with the city parking manager concerning parking issues for over a year with no resolution.
We reside in a condominium on Broadway and have limited 2-hour parking on Broadway south of Sixth Avenue, which is almost always used by the Union Club.
Since the Elks Club started renovation, 24 parking spaces have been lost, leaving about 15 2-hour parking spaces, of which there are seldom vacancies.
To the north of Sixth on Broadway, there is unlimited parking that is used by apartment dwellers and some employees who work in county offices downtown.
There is rarely any space open for visitors . I no longer invite people for lunch or dinner because of this deplorable situation.
We are fortunate to have a parking space in our garage on Stadium Way, and can walk to restaurants, museums, theaters, etc., but we would very much like to entertain friends and family.
I doubt that members of the Parking Technical Advisory Group have this problem at their residences.
Very poor planning by Tacoma officials has resulted in a situation where we will not attract new property owners or businesses and lose some already in place.
