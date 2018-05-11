Property taxes: Democrats’ hand-washing plea falls flat

Re: “As taxes go up, down, Dems put people first,” (TNT local viewpoint, 4/29).
I find it ironic that Rep. Laurie Jinkins would invite sympathy while washing Democrats’ hands of the property tax fiasco.
Trying to blame Republicans for the property tax increase for school funding because they controlled the Senate in 2017 is ridiculous, as Democrats controlled the House and the Governor’s office.
This is not to be taken lightly as Jinkins does. The tax increase should have been better legislated, phased in when school levies expire to prevent the huge increases homeowners found themselves burdened with.
She lauds coming up with a tax cut to help offset the huge increase, yet that only cut $90 from a typical $450 increase.
She is correct that the property tax increase hits homeowners hard, many elderly on fixed incomes, or the young buying for the first time.
But for Jinkins to chastise Republicans shows her disregard for the severity of her own party’s actions while attempting to gain sympathy.
