School shooting: Second Amendment has its limits

As is the case with every school mass shooting, starting with Columbine up to and including the recent one at Santa Fe High School, gun advocates keep talking about the Second Amendment.
But very few mention Article 1, Section 8 of the Constitution. It says: Congress shall have power to provide for calling forth the militia to “execute the Laws of the Union, suppress Insurrections, and repel Invasions.”
It also says Congress shall have the power to provide for “organizing, arming and disciplining the Militia, and for governing such Part of them as may be employed in the service of the United States ...”
To the individual states is reserved “the Appointment of the Officers, and the Authority of training the Militia according to the discipline prescribed by Congress.”
The Second Amendment, meanwhile, says that “a well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.”
The “people” are those who comprise the Militia, not just any or every citizen.
Just because Americans have historically, traditionally and culturally stockpiled guns for personal and private uses does not mean that such a practice is constitutionally valid.
Robert Randle, Tacoma
