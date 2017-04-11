Mountain biker missing in Olympic National Park

Olympic National Park rangers are searching for a mountain biker missing since Thursday.
Jacob Gray, 22, was last seen Wednesday, and his bicycle and camping gear were found the next day along the Sol Duc Road in the national park, the National Park Service said Tuesday.
Rangers did a quick search along the Sol Duc River near where Gray’s belongings were last seen.
Park Service employees and Olympic Mountain Rescue members were continuing to search for Gray, the agency stated.
Anyone who has seen Gray, who is 5 feet 11 and 145 pounds, is asked to contact Olympic National Park rangers at 360-565-3115.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
