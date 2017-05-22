Extreme avalanche warning still in place for Cascades, Olympics

The risk of avalanche remains extreme for backcountry travelers in the Cascades and Olympics, according to the Northwest Avalanche Center.
Dennis D’Amico, NWAC avalanche meteorologist, said he’s “on the fence” about on whether or not to keep the advisory through Tuesday.
“But, definitely, if you are on a steep slope today, that’s not the best place to be,” D’Amico said.
Warming temperatures led to an increased risk of avalanche and a special advisory from the Seattle-based agency that was in effect all weekend.
Backcountry hikers should also be prepared for other soft snow hazards such as unstable snow bridges. Backcountry travelers are advised to check for the latest conditions before heading out.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
