Girls soccer roundup: Roosevelt stuns top-seeded Gig Harbor, 2-0

Until this season, Roosevelt High’s girls soccer team has never made a state tournament. Gig Harbor High is a regular state tournament participant. So when the undefeated Tides hosted the Rough Riders on Tuesday night at Roy Anderson Field in the opening round of the Class 3A state tournament, most probably assumed Gig Harbor would waltz into the next round.
But Roosevelt had other plans. The Rough Riders came out with intensity and rode two second-half goals to a 2-0 victory over the top-seeded Tides.
“I was just super excited,” said Roosevelt senior Abigail Jones, who scored the game’s opening goal. “We’ve tried to get to state for four years. I’m a senior. We really wanted to get to state this year. I felt so happy for the team that we finally made it. We’re all amazed. It’s really good for our school.”
The Gig Harbor Tides, who finished the season 17-1, were left wondering what went wrong.
“Sometimes in sports, some days you have it, and some days you don’t,” Gig Harbor coach Stephanie Cox said. “Credit to Roosevelt. I think their tactics really frustrated us. We couldn’t get into a rhythm. It’s hard, when you give away the first two goals, to come back. I was proud of my players, changing formation in the second half, just trying to find something. But we never could.”
Gig Harbor’s high-flying offense, which scored 82 goals in 18 games, was held in check all night.
“I think we had a hard time with their formation,” Cox said. “We got kind of stuck on that instead of just playing our way, the things we know how to do. The ball was in the air a lot. We backed out of challenges. That wasn’t really characteristic of us during the whole season. A lot of bouncing balls, missed headers.
“Credit to Roosevelt, they won a lot of first and second balls.”
Gig Harbor will say goodbye to a talented group of seniors, led by forward Leahi Manthei, a Seattle University commit, and Kaysie Bruce, a University of Idaho commit.
“I tried to encourage the girls to not just remember the ending but to remember the whole thing,” Cox said. “I think that I’ll remember the heart those girls had throughout the season.”
At Kentridge 3, Wenatchee 1: It may look like the Chargers had control of their match against the Panthers, but the first half was a 0-0 defensive battle.
“We had tons of shots on goal, but we couldn’t get one in the frame,” said Kentridge coach Sherri Rolfs. “We were pressuring them, getting fast breaks, and Sophia Chilczuk would get those chances to score.”
Chilczuk proved to be the spark the Chargers offense needed. Starting in the 50th minute, one of her shots finally connected; eight minutes later, one of her assists set up a Jazel Dennison goal.
Finally in the 62nd minute, Emily Sugimoto put the Chargers up permanently off a Samea Aljundi assist.
All of that came without leading player Olo Van der Jagt, a University of Washington commit.
The Chargers advance past the first round of state playoffs for the first time in five years and will travel to Hanford for a game at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Sumner 2, At Chiawana 1: The Spartans fought back from a 1-0 deficit against the Riverhawks after a Summer Yates goal in the 60th minute.
From there, the Spartans dug deep, and Jaylin Borden scored the equalizer in the 65th minute off a Maria Rink assist.
Ten minutes later, Jaycee Phillips netted her goal to break the tie.
As the match neared its end, the Riverhawks had two chances at goals from fairly close free kicks. But Sydney Gree made two crucial saves to preserve the Spartans’ lead and push them to the next round of state playoffs.
At Cascade Christian 2, Montesano 0: The Cougars earned the victory thanks to goals by Hailey Brandner and Nicole Souply. Goalkeeper Kierstin Patefield earned the shutout.
At West Valley (Yakima) 1, Kentwood 0: Kendra Hanses’ goal for the Rams was the difference as the Conquerors couldn’t find the net.
