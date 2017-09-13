Seattle hasn’t been home to the Stanley Cup for 100 years. To bring reclaim it, first Seattle needs a team. And that team will need a name.
Steelheads, Pilots or Metropolitans? What’s the best name for a Seattle NHL team?

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

September 13, 2017 02:44 PM

A hundred years after winning the Stanley Cup, Seattle is hoping to land its first National Hockey League team.

The NHL has agreed to hear a proposal for a Seattle expansion team, the Los Angeles-based Oak View Group plans to spend more than $600 million to renovate KeyArena and a season-ticket drive is expected in the coming weeks. Of course, the team will need a name and hockey fans have plenty of ideas.

This is important work, of course, or your team might end up with a name like the Vegas Golden Nights, the NHL’s latest expansion team.

The Metropolitans, a tip of the cap to the Pacific Coast Hockey Association team that beat the NHL champion Montreal Canadians to win the Stanley Cup, is among the usual recommendations. Other ideas included the Pilots (the name of Seattle’s first Major League Baseball team), the Steelheads (the state fish and the name of a local Negro leagues team) and the Thunderbirds (Seattle’s longtime junior hockey team).

Canadian sports network TSN proposed four uninspired names: The Thunder, Nighthawks, Neon Warriors and Skyscrapers. For good measure, hockeyfeed.com added another Northwest cliche: The Seattle Sasquatch.

Readers of The News Tribune have emailed in a few suggestions: Seals, Wolfcats and Whalers.

Here are some other suggestions (both new and old) via Twitter:

Chicago radio host Jay Zawaski also collected an array of creative ideas.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

