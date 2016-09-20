High School Sports

September 20, 2016 10:07 AM

Coaches association state high school volleyball rankings

Schools from the 4A NPSL and SPSL — Tahoma, Curtis, Auburn Riverside, Kennedy Catholic, Auburn Mountainview, Bellarmine Prep, Emerald Ridge — fill up the 4A top-10 rankings, as compiled by the Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association.

Rankings compiled by the Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association

CLASS 4A

1. Mead

2. West Valley (Spokane)

3. Tahoma

4. Curtis

5. Auburn Riverside

6. Kennedy Catholic

7. Auburn Mountainview

8. Bellarmine Prep

9. Emerald Ridge

10. Battle Ground

CLASS 3A

1. Bellevue

2. Bishop Blanchet

3. Ferndale

4. Holy Names

5. Mercer Island

6. Shorewood

7. Shadle Park

8. Mt. Spokane

9. Prairie

10. Southridge

CLASS 2A

1. Archbishop Murphy

2. Tumwater

3. Ridgefield

4. Woodland

5. Burlington-Edison

6. Selah

7. Ellensburg

8. North Kitsap

9. Anacortes

CLASS 1A

1. Cedar Park Christian

2. Lynden Christian

3. Cascade of Leavenworth

4. Naches Valley

5. Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls

6. King’s

7. Freeman

8. Charles Wright

9. Granger

10. King’s Way Christian

CLASS 2B

1. Colfax

2. Kalama

3. Life Christian

4. LaConner

5. Toutle Lake

6. Napavine

7. Northwest Christian of Colbert

8. Wilbur-Creston

9. Davenport

10. Reardan

CLASS 1B

1. Oakesdale

2. Pomeroy

3. Mount Vernon Christian

4. Almira-Coulee/Hartline

5. Quilcene

6. Colton

7. Providence Classical Christian

8. Sunnyside Christian

9. Odessa-Harrington

10. Christian Faith

