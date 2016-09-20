Coaches association state high school volleyball rankings

Rankings compiled by the Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association
CLASS 4A
1. Mead
2. West Valley (Spokane)
3. Tahoma
4. Curtis
5. Auburn Riverside
6. Kennedy Catholic
7. Auburn Mountainview
8. Bellarmine Prep
9. Emerald Ridge
10. Battle Ground
CLASS 3A
1. Bellevue
2. Bishop Blanchet
3. Ferndale
4. Holy Names
5. Mercer Island
6. Shorewood
7. Shadle Park
8. Mt. Spokane
9. Prairie
10. Southridge
CLASS 2A
1. Archbishop Murphy
2. Tumwater
3. Ridgefield
4. Woodland
5. Burlington-Edison
6. Selah
7. Ellensburg
8. North Kitsap
9. Anacortes
CLASS 1A
1. Cedar Park Christian
2. Lynden Christian
3. Cascade of Leavenworth
4. Naches Valley
5. Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls
6. King’s
7. Freeman
8. Charles Wright
9. Granger
10. King’s Way Christian
CLASS 2B
1. Colfax
2. Kalama
3. Life Christian
4. LaConner
5. Toutle Lake
6. Napavine
7. Northwest Christian of Colbert
8. Wilbur-Creston
9. Davenport
10. Reardan
CLASS 1B
1. Oakesdale
2. Pomeroy
3. Mount Vernon Christian
4. Almira-Coulee/Hartline
5. Quilcene
6. Colton
7. Providence Classical Christian
8. Sunnyside Christian
9. Odessa-Harrington
10. Christian Faith
TJ Cotterill: tcotterill@thenewstribune.com
