No. 5 Graham-Kapowsin 71, Puyallup 43: Micah Smith runs for 6 TDs as Eagles roll

Junior workhorse Micah Smith was hungry.
Facing a very potent Puyallup passing attack, Graham-Kapowsin needed their featured back to be in top form Friday night at Art Crate Stadium.
After watching Vikings quarterback Nathaniel Holcomb light-up the Eagles secondary all game long, it was Smith who came up big to help Graham-Kapowsin claim a 71-43 win over Puyallup, with both team’s offenses combined for 1,091 total yards from scrimmage.
“The line is huge. Technically sound and everything,” said Smith who followed one of the nation’s top recruits in left tackle Foster Sarell on four of his six scores.
Smith finished with 234 rushing yards on 29 carries with six touchdowns as G-K (5-1, 4-1 SPSL) combined for 287 yards on the ground.
The 71 points scored was the most points G-K has scored in a game.
“Micah and our O-Line. And our fullback. Geez,” G-K coach Eric Kurle said. “Tre Mason and Eian Olmos made some big catches when we needed it. That’s what you have to do when you’re playing a top-10 (caliber) team in state every week.”
G-K needed everything they could get from Smith as Puyallup came in with the state’s top passing offense, backed by the state leader Nathaniel Holcomb.
Holcomb was 29 of 54 passing for 486 yards and six touchdowns. He now has 2,386 passing yards and 33 touchdowns in six games this season.
Puyallup’s (3-3, 3-3) offense came out hot as Holcomb got into a rhythm with his favorite target Noah McFadden, where they hooked up on a 20 yard touchdown to put Puyallup up 7-0 after their first drive.
After both teams traded blows, Puyallup moved up 21-14 by the end of the first when Holcomb connected with Nolan Martinez for an 11 yard score.
G-K took the lead in the second when Smith ran it for an 11 yard score, and Brandon Becker put the Eagles up, 22-21, with his two-point run.
The Eagles defense forced a Puyallup’s first punt minutes later, and Aaron Olmos was able to cap of their drive by extending the lead, 29-21, after scoring on a seven yard catch and run from G-K quarterback Dylan Morris.
G-K forced a fumble on Puyallup’s next drive, and Smith turned the turnover into points after capping the drive with a four yard run.
Smith finished the first half with four touchdowns as G-K had a 43-36 halftime lead they would never relinquish.
“Man I was hungry. Blessings, just blessings,” Smith said.
