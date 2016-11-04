Prep football roundup: Two QBs, defense lead Lakes past Edmonds-Woodway, 21-14

Up or down, it doesn’t seem to matter what the Lakes High Lancers do in the regular season.
Because when the calendar turns to the playoffs, Lakes usually puts its best foot forward.
Quarterback Cody Roe scored the game-winning touchdown with five minutes to go, and the Lancers defeated Edmonds-Woodway, 21-14, in a Class 3A district playoff game Friday night at Edmonds Stadium.
Roe’s 46-yard scamper off tackle broke the 14-14 tie, and sent the Lancers on to a first-round state matchup next weekend against the Southridge-Juanita winner from Saturday.
Lakes, which finished third in the 3A PCL behind Lincoln and Bonney Lake, is only a season removed from advancing to the state semifinals in the Tacoma Dome.
“We are ready and tested,” Lakes coach Dave Miller said. “Obviously the kids knew this week, it was do or die — win and advance. And they played with a ton of heart.”
Roe started, but Jaylen Antoine returned after a three-game absence due to a concussion. He led an 82-yard drive at the end of the first half that ended with his 12-yard touchdown strike to Che Rogers with 29 seconds remaining to tie the game at 14-14.
Twice in the third quarter, the 2A/3A Wesco runners-up had a chance to move deep into Lakes territory, only to be stopped on fourth-and-short plays by the Lancers’ defense.
It happened two more times in the fourth quarter. The Lakes defense held again.
Camped out just past midfield with five minutes to go, Roe did a great job of faking a handoff to Melvin Miller, then took off on a trap run off right tackle, and dashed 49 yards for the final touchdown.
Lincoln 54, West Seattle 22: Make that three consecutive trips to the 3A state playoffs.
The Abes jumped to a 28-0 lead on West Seattle. Austin Meoung scored two fo the first four touchdowns and Tristian Kwon burst 61 yards for a TD.
Lincoln (8-2) will play Lynnwood, which beat Garfield, next week.
CLASS 4A DISTRICTS
At No. 5 Graham-Kapowsin 55, Kentlake 28: Micah Smith had three rushing touchdowns, and big Foster Sarell — the nation’s top offensive lineman recruit — picked off a Falcons pass that led to another score, and the Eagles won at Art Crate Field in Spanaway.
.@scoutrecruiting #1 OL and #2 overall @gkhsfootball @TheBigFozBear gets an INT while playing DE in GK's 55-28 win.@brandonhuffman pic.twitter.com/3ZOOnduk25— UnderTheRadar NW (@UTRNorthwest) November 5, 2016
At No. 2 Camas 56, Enumclaw 0: Quarterback Jack Colletto and the Papermakers’ offense look ready for a run in the playoffs.
Colletto ran for three touchdowns, passed for another two scores and Camas overwhelmed the Hornets at Doc Harris Stadium.
The Papermakes went up 49-0 on the final play of the first half on Colletto’s 51-yard touchdown pass to Drake Owen.
Bothell 23, at Auburn Mountainview 14: James Johnson kicked three field goals, including the go-ahead 32-yarder with 8:43 to go, and the Cougars rallied for a victory at Memorial Stadium.
Bothell is back in the state playoffs after winning the 4A title in 2014.
At 10 Monroe 48, Auburn Riverside 28: J.J. Jerome’s 54-yard touchdown run broke a 28-28 tie late in the third quarter, and the Bearcats recovered to hold off the Ravens.
Jerome finished with 216 yards on 25 carries, scoring three times. The Monroe offense racked up 513 total yards.
The Ravens took a 14-0 lead on Tiano Malietufa’s 28-yard touchdown strike to Jaden Robinson on the first play of the second quarter. But they only had 50 yars after halftime.
CLASS 2A DISTRICTS
At No. 7 Franklin Pierce 60, Bremerton 7: This week, Cardinals coach Mickey Ahrens pulled outside linebacker Jayman Stokes aside and said it was time for him to take ownership of the defense.
Stokes did just that, scoring two defensive touchdowns in a 1:38 span in the first quarter, and the Cardinals cruised to a victory at Franklin Pierce District Stadium.
The first score came when Tyrell Edge forced a fumble off a sack. Stokes scooped it up and returned it 41 yards for a score, and Franklin Pierce led 14-0 at the 8:05 mark of the opening quarter.
On Bremerton’s next series, Stokes dropped back in coverage and intercepted a pass. He took it back 36 yards for another touchdown. He has all three of his team’s defensive scores this season.
Quarterback Willie Patterson threw for 235 yards, rushed for 117 yards and accounted for seven touchdowns.
No. 10 Steilacoom 29, at Olympic 14: J.J. Lemming threw two second-half touchdowns to La’Jon Enis-Carter, and Anton Garcia tallied 113 of his game-high 162 rushing yards after halftime as the Sentinels rallied to win at Blair Taylor Field in Bremerton.
Olympic led 6-3 before the Sentinels scored three touchdowns in the third quarter – two on short Garcia runs – to grab a 23-6 advantage.
Washington 37, Fife 30: The Patriots built a 23-0 halftime lead
Then Fife stormed back to tie it at 30-30 with 4:24 remaining.
But the Patriots finished it with Elijah Pennington scoring the go-ahead-for-good one-yard touchdown, sending Washington to the state playoffs for the first time since 1990.
Fife (7-3) had scored three consecutive touchdowns before Washington’s late score.
Washington (7-3) had lost to Fife, 31-7, on Sept. 9. It reached the state playoffs in back-to-back seasons in 1989 and 1990 but hasn’t been back since until now.
At No. 6 North Kitsap 44, Orting 24: Five of the Cardinals’ seven turnovers came in the first half, leading to a second-quarter scoring onslaught by the Vikings, and the 2A Olympic champions won at North Kitsap Stadium in Poulsbo.
Ryan Brooks’ 5-yard interception return for a touchdown with 35 seconds remaining in the first half capped a 27-point second quarter for North Kitsap, giving the Vikings a 37-0 lead.
Comments