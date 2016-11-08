High school volleyball: The News Tribune’s 2016 All-Area team

The News Tribune’s 2016 All-Area Volleyball Team
Player of the year: Calley Heilborn, Auburn Riverside, jr.
Coach of the year: Melissa Klein, Gig Harbor
FIRST TEAM
OH — Kiley Lewis, Auburn Mountianview, sr.: She leaps as if she’s playing on a trampoline. The 6-foot-2 Boise State beach volleyball commit has 505 kills and 73 digs this year.
OH — Kennedy Croft, Tumwater, jr.: Croft is a two-time 2A Evergreen Conference MVP and verbally committed to Gonzaga. Has 400 kills, 220 digs and 23 blocks entering state.
OH — Emily Smith, Tahoma, jr.: Bears’ offensive leader earned 4A NPSL Cascade MVP after leading Tahoma to division title, averaging 3.1 kills per set with a 90.8 serving percentage.
OH — Kaitlin Sugai, Puyallup, jr.: In a staunch 4A SPSL, it was Puyallup that came out with the No. 1 seed to the 4A SPSL tournament, thanks to Sugai, who has 276 kills, 41 blocks and 22 aces.
MB — Julianna Salanoa, Timberline, sr.: New Mexico State commit earned 3A South Sound Conference MVP with her 265 kills, 183 digs and 72 blocks. Plays all six rotations for the Blazers.
L — Casey Woodruff, Curtis, jr.: There are three types of liberos, says coach Michael Miller. Some play great defense, are great on serve-receive and some can do it all. Woodruff is the latter.
S — Hannah Pukis, Bellarmine Prep, jr.: Not just one of the top setters in the South Sound. WSU commit is also a dangerous offensive threat and one of the Lions’ top servers and defenders. Has 333 assists, 280 digs, 255 kills, 36 aces and 29 blocks.
SECOND TEAM
Outside hitter: Kendall Bird, White River, sr.; Selena Dutton, Gig Harbor, sr.; Peyton Foster, Graham-Kapowsin, jr.; Abbie Jackson, Charles Wright, soph.; McKenzie Schwan, Bellarmine Prep, sr.; Sopia Spoja, Steilacoom, soph.
Middle blocker: Hali Ehresmann, Capital, sr.; Carly Gibbon, Bonney Lake, jr.; Madison Licari, Fife, jr.; Ginny Mehl, Tahoma, sr.
Setter: Britnie Casillas, Annie Wright, sr.; Eugena Faamausili, Kent-Meridian, jr.; Anna Saelens, Puyallup, jr.; Ciera Zimmerman, Auburn Riverside, jr.
Libero: Alaina Gabriel, Kentwood, sr.
