November 8, 2016 9:49 PM

High school volleyball: The News Tribune’s 2016 All-Area team

By TJ Cotterill

Player of the year: Calley Heilborn, Auburn Riverside, jr.

Coach of the year: Melissa Klein, Gig Harbor

FIRST TEAM

OH — Kiley Lewis, Auburn Mountianview, sr.: She leaps as if she’s playing on a trampoline. The 6-foot-2 Boise State beach volleyball commit has 505 kills and 73 digs this year.

OH — Kennedy Croft, Tumwater, jr.: Croft is a two-time 2A Evergreen Conference MVP and verbally committed to Gonzaga. Has 400 kills, 220 digs and 23 blocks entering state.

 

OH — Emily Smith, Tahoma, jr.: Bears’ offensive leader earned 4A NPSL Cascade MVP after leading Tahoma to division title, averaging 3.1 kills per set with a 90.8 serving percentage.

OH — Kaitlin Sugai, Puyallup, jr.: In a staunch 4A SPSL, it was Puyallup that came out with the No. 1 seed to the 4A SPSL tournament, thanks to Sugai, who has 276 kills, 41 blocks and 22 aces.

MB — Julianna Salanoa, Timberline, sr.: New Mexico State commit earned 3A South Sound Conference MVP with her 265 kills, 183 digs and 72 blocks. Plays all six rotations for the Blazers.

L — Casey Woodruff, Curtis, jr.: There are three types of liberos, says coach Michael Miller. Some play great defense, are great on serve-receive and some can do it all. Woodruff is the latter.

S — Hannah Pukis, Bellarmine Prep, jr.: Not just one of the top setters in the South Sound. WSU commit is also a dangerous offensive threat and one of the Lions’ top servers and defenders. Has 333 assists, 280 digs, 255 kills, 36 aces and 29 blocks.

SECOND TEAM

Outside hitter: Kendall Bird, White River, sr.; Selena Dutton, Gig Harbor, sr.; Peyton Foster, Graham-Kapowsin, jr.; Abbie Jackson, Charles Wright, soph.; McKenzie Schwan, Bellarmine Prep, sr.; Sopia Spoja, Steilacoom, soph.

Middle blocker: Hali Ehresmann, Capital, sr.; Carly Gibbon, Bonney Lake, jr.; Madison Licari, Fife, jr.; Ginny Mehl, Tahoma, sr.

Setter: Britnie Casillas, Annie Wright, sr.; Eugena Faamausili, Kent-Meridian, jr.; Anna Saelens, Puyallup, jr.; Ciera Zimmerman, Auburn Riverside, jr.

Libero: Alaina Gabriel, Kentwood, sr.

ALL-LEAGUE VOLLEYBALL TEAMS

▪  4A NPSL Cascade (TBD)

▪  4A NPSL Olympic (TBD)

▪  4A SPSL (TBD)

▪  3A Pierce County League (TBD)

▪  3A South Sound Conference

▪  2A Evergreen

▪  2A SPSL Mountain

▪  2A SPSL Sound

▪  1A Emerald City

▪  1A Nisqually (TBD)

▪  2B Pacific

