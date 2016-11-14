The News Tribune’s 2016 All-Area girls soccer team

2016 TNT ALL-AREA GIRLS SOCCER
Player of the year: Jordan Thompson, Sumner, sr.
Coach of the year: Tony Crudo, Fife
FIRST TEAM
Forward – Sophia Chilczuk, Kentridge, sr.: Seattle Pacific commit has it all – big, fast and a soft touch around the net. Scored 10 goals and had 10 assists and led the Chargers to the 4A NPSL Cascade title and the 4A state quarterfinals.
Forward – Annabelle Hall, White River, jr. – 2A SPSL Mountain MVP scored 29 goals with 15 assists in 17 matches, despite often being marked by multiple players. Lifted Hornets to the division title and an eventual state berth.
Forward – Jenna Killman, Olympia, sr.: 4A SPSL offensive MVP led Bears with 16 goals and four assists. Committed to the University of New Mexico. “An amazing kid,” coach Tamara Liska said. “Positive, great leader and works incredibly hard.”
Forward – Leahi Manthei, Gig Harbor, sr. – The two-time league MVP, last year in the 4A Narrows, this year in the 3A SSC, scored 22 goals with 7 assists. Coach Stephanie Cox attributed that to Maui-born Manthei’s “crazy athleticism.”
Midfielder – Kaysie Bruce, Gig Harbor, sr.: Part of deadly 1-2 punch with Manthei, scoring 12 goals with five assists for 3A SSC champions. Might not have Manthei’s athleticism, but could certainly beat defenders with her ball skills and soccer IQ.
Midfielder – Kaylee Coatney, Bonney Lake, fr.: Attacking midfielder was the 3A Pierce County League’s MVP with 26 goals and 14 assts. Had a direct hand in 40 of the Panthers’ 60 goals on way to league title.
Midfielder – Ameera Hussen, Todd Beamer, sr.: Hussen, the 4A NPSL Olympic MVP who was once committed to Ohio State, scored 12 goals this year (49 past three years combined), but her focus was passing, finishing with 12 assists.
Midfielder – Olo Van der Jagt, Kentridge, sr.: UW commit might have had Chargers playing for 4A state title had she not suffered foot injury. “She is a playmaker,” coach Sherri Rolfs said. “Great defender, great attacker, wicket shot, great in the air and selfless.”
Defender – Brooke Asbury, Tahoma, jr.: Wherever needed, Asbury played. Started year at forward, but then moved to center mid and then center back. First-team All-NPSL Cascade defender scored five goals with five assists.
Defender – Hallie Johnson, Puyallup, jr.: The 4A SPSL champion Vikings allowed eight goals in the regular season thanks to Johnson’s defense. She was also a key contributor on set plays (four goals, six assists).
Goalkeeper – Annalisa Klein, Bethel, sr.: The Pierce County League’s top goalkeeper almost had Braves in the state tournament for the first time in school history. Opponents averaged one goal per game, and were shut out six times.
SECOND TEAM
Forwards – Sydney Banyai, Orting, sr.; Katelyn Evans, Puyallup, sr.; Lauren Hudson, Central Kitsap, jr.; Zoe Milburn, Tahoma, sr.; Nicole Souply, Cascade Christian, jr.; Karlee Stueckle, Emerald Ridge, jr.
Midfielders – Maddie Landreth, Todd Beamer, sr.; Sierra Mercrado, Fife, sr.; Meredith Udovich, Puyallup, fr.; Emily Walsh, Wilson, jr.
Defenders – Madeline Garcia, Bellarmine Prep, jr.; Grace Klinkenberg, Kentridge, sr.; Lexi Maslowski, Kentwood, jr.; Karina Provo, Federal Way, sr.
Goalkeepers – Sienna Camp, Fife, sr.; Erinn Harder, Gig Harbor, sr.
