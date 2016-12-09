Sumner’s Connor Wedington decommits from UW

Sumner's Connor Wedington earns TNT All-Area player of the year

WATCH: Lincoln's season ends in 3A state quarterfinal loss to O'Dea

Procession And Memorial Service Honoring Fallen Officer

Pete Carroll: Marcel Reece, Jeron Johnson ready for Seahawks debuts at Green Bay

Tacoma police vehicles join procession to officer's memorial

Tire-eating pothole filled, but legend lives on

Fallen officer arrives at the Tacoma Dome

Six-year-old hands coffee to police at memorial procession

0:21