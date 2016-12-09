Sumner’s Connor Wedington decommits from UW

Sumner’s Connor Wedington has reopened his recruitment.
He’s no longer committed to the University of Washington, Wedington announced via Twitter Friday night. Maybe not so coincidentally, Wedington had an in-home visit from Stanford coach David Shaw earlier this week.
Wedington did not say when he plans to commit elsewhere.
“Toughest decision of my life,” Wedington wrote.
Wedington’s top offers he had been considering included UW, Stanford and Cal. He verbally committed to UW in February.
The senior running back and defensive back earned The News Tribune’s 2016 All-Area player of the year after accumulating 2,048 all-purpose yards before separating his shoulder in the final game of the regular season against Emerald Ridge.
Wedington is ranked as the No. 1 athlete in the West region for the 2017 recruiting class by Scout.com, which ranks him the No. 66 overall recruit in the country.
National signing day is Feb. 1.
