December 21, 2016 5:25 PM

TNT high school boys basketball rankings, Dec. 21

By TJ Cotterill

tcotterill@thenewstribune.com

TNT HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

CLASS 4A

1. Federal Way (9-0)

2. Union (7-0)

3. Ferris (6-2)

4. Gonzaga Prep (7-1)

5. Kentwood (8-1)

6. Bothell (7-0)

7. Central Valley (6-1)

8. Emerald Ridge (5-1)

9. Richland (5-1)

10. Curtis (5-1)

CLASS 3A

1. Nathan Hale (5-0)

2. Garfield (7-0)

3. Rainier Beach (4-1)

4. Shadle Park (8-1)

5. West Seattle (5-2)

6. Lincoln (8-0)

7. Cleveland (4-2)

8. Bellevue (4-0)

9. Seattle Prep (3-1)

10. O’Dea (3-2)

CLASS 2A

1. Foss (5-1)

2. Anacortes (4-1)

3. Mark Morris (3-2)

4. River Ridge (5-1)

5. North Kitsap (6-2)

6. Clarkston (4-1)

7. Mountlake Terrace (4-3)

8. Lynden (2-2)

9. Selah (5-1)

10. Highline (6-3)

CLASS 1A

1. King’s (6-0)

2. Zillah (4-0)

3. Freeman (6-0)

4. Mount Baker (4-1)

5. Medical Lake (6-0)

6. Lynden Christian (4-1)

7. Bear Creek (5-0)

8. Overlake (5-1)

9. Forks (6-1)

10. Northwest of Seattle (5-1)

CLASS 2B

1. Brewster (6-0)

2. Life Christian (7-1)

3. Northwest Christian of Colbert (5-1)

4. Napavine (3-0)

5. Kittitas (5-0)

6. Toutle Lake (6-1)

7. Oroville (5-1)

8. Warden (6-1)

9. Ilwaco (7-1)

10. Asotin (3-1)

CLASS 1B

1. Lummi (1-0)

2. Sunnyside Christian (4-0)

3. Taholah (5-0)

4. Garfield-Palouse (5-1)

5. Almira-Coulee/Hartline (5-2)

