TNT high school boys basketball rankings, Dec. 21

CLASS 4A
1. Federal Way (9-0)
2. Union (7-0)
3. Ferris (6-2)
4. Gonzaga Prep (7-1)
5. Kentwood (8-1)
6. Bothell (7-0)
7. Central Valley (6-1)
8. Emerald Ridge (5-1)
9. Richland (5-1)
10. Curtis (5-1)
CLASS 3A
1. Nathan Hale (5-0)
2. Garfield (7-0)
3. Rainier Beach (4-1)
4. Shadle Park (8-1)
5. West Seattle (5-2)
6. Lincoln (8-0)
7. Cleveland (4-2)
8. Bellevue (4-0)
9. Seattle Prep (3-1)
10. O’Dea (3-2)
CLASS 2A
1. Foss (5-1)
2. Anacortes (4-1)
3. Mark Morris (3-2)
4. River Ridge (5-1)
5. North Kitsap (6-2)
6. Clarkston (4-1)
7. Mountlake Terrace (4-3)
8. Lynden (2-2)
9. Selah (5-1)
10. Highline (6-3)
CLASS 1A
1. King’s (6-0)
2. Zillah (4-0)
3. Freeman (6-0)
4. Mount Baker (4-1)
5. Medical Lake (6-0)
6. Lynden Christian (4-1)
7. Bear Creek (5-0)
8. Overlake (5-1)
9. Forks (6-1)
10. Northwest of Seattle (5-1)
CLASS 2B
1. Brewster (6-0)
2. Life Christian (7-1)
3. Northwest Christian of Colbert (5-1)
4. Napavine (3-0)
5. Kittitas (5-0)
6. Toutle Lake (6-1)
7. Oroville (5-1)
8. Warden (6-1)
9. Ilwaco (7-1)
10. Asotin (3-1)
CLASS 1B
1. Lummi (1-0)
2. Sunnyside Christian (4-0)
3. Taholah (5-0)
4. Garfield-Palouse (5-1)
5. Almira-Coulee/Hartline (5-2)
