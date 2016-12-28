It got Alex Montgomery to the WNBA, it can work for her Steilacoom High players, too

2:24 Felicia Hambrick talks about her serious pit bull attack Pause

1:38 Family talks about 15-year-old who died after stepmom allegedly made medicine mistake

2:32 LB Bobby Wagner on breaking Seahawks' record for tackles in a season

1:34 CASA Program receives more than 5,000 toys for foster kids in Pierce County

1:42 All Through the Night: Welsh Christmas Revels

2:35 Washington Electoral College makes their choice

2:03 Nurses rally against MultiCare's Tacoma General Hospital

2:01 Satan club controversy at Point Defiance Elementary

0:26 Defensive drill at Huskies' Peach Bowl practice