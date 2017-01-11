Coaches association releases 2016 all-state girls soccer teams

The Sound Sound had plenty of girls soccer talent.
Todd Beamer’s Ameera Hussen, Kentridge’s Olivia Van der Jagt and Sumner’s Jordan Thompson were each recognized as Class 4A first-team all-state selections by the Washington State Soccer Coaches Association. Each is a senior who will be playing NCAA Division I women’s soccer next year.
The WSSCA all-state soccer teams were voted on by coaches association members.
Thompson, a Gonzaga University commit who was The News Tribune’s All-Area girls soccer player of the year, was selected as a first-team defender.
Hussen and Van der Jagt are both University of Washington commits and both were selected as first-team midfielders.
State champion Camas’ Maddie Kemp earned the 4A MVP and Camas’ coach, Roland Minder, earned coach of the year.
In 3A, Gig Harbor’s Leahi Manthei, who will play at Seattle University next year, was a first-team forward alongside Central Kitsap’s Lauren Hudson. Bonney Lake’s Kaylee Coatney, a freshman, was a first-team midfielder.
In 2A, White River’s Annabelle Hall was a first-team midfielder and Fife’s Sienna Camp earned goalkeeper of the year. Tumwater’s Kayse Smack and Orting’s Bella Southwell were first-team defenders.
In 1A, Cascade Christian’s Nicole Soupley earned first-team forward.
Kentridge had four total selections to the all-state team, with forward Sophia Chilczuk, midfielder Emily Sugimoto and defender Grace Klikenberg all making the second team. All are seniors.
WSSCA All State 2016 Fall Soccer Publication by TJ Cotterill on Scribd
