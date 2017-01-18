Make it 60: Federal Way sets 4A state record with 60th consecutive victory

This felt like merely a formality.
The Federal Way High School boys basketball team has now won more consecutive games than any large school in state history.
The Eagles’ 60th win in a row came with a 69-36 nonleague victory at Ferndale on Wednesday as Federal Way surpassed Ferris’ Class 4A record of 59 consecutive wins it set from 2006-08.
Federal Way tied Morton-White Pass (2B) for the second-longest overall win streak in state history. Brewster (2B) won 82 consecutive games from 1973-77.
The streak started on Jan. 20 of 2015 with a 86-48 win against Beamer following a loss to Bellevue the day prior. Federal Way has since won back-to-back 4A state titles along the way and is currently the No. 1-ranked 4A team in the state.
The Eagles (17-0) lost four of their five starters from last year’s team, but have still outscored their opponents this year by an average of 38 points per game.
Wednesday’s game was a makeup of a weather cancellation. The Eagles tied the 4A state record for consecutive wins on Tuesday night in a 60-56 win against Enumclaw – Federal Way’s closest win of the season.
CLASS 4A WIN STREAKS
▪ Federal Way (2015-present) — 60 games
▪ Ferris (2006-08) — 59 games
▪ Richland (1978-80) — 40 games
▪ Lincoln (1975-76) — 38 games
▪ Lincoln of Seattle (1955-58) — 38 games
OVERALL WIN STREAKS
▪ Brewster (2B) (1973-77) — 82 games
▪ Morton-White Pass (2B) (2013-15) — 60 games
▪ Federal Way (4A) (2015-present) — 60 games
▪ Ferris (4A) (2006-08) — 59 games
▪ Reardan (2B) (1964-67) — 57 games
▪ Northwest Christian of Colbert (2B) (2007-09) — 57 games
▪ Grandview (1A) (1988-90) — 53
Source: David Maley, Rosalia
