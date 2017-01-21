The News Tribune’s 2017 class of Northwest Nuggets

FOSTER SARELL
Graham-Kapowsin (Graham) OL
6-7, 315
Committed to: Stanford
Sarell is large, even more so already than Puyallup graduate Joshua Garnett, the 2016 first-round NFL draft pick out of Stanford. But that’s just the start of what makes Sarell so special. It’s his superior footwork, athleticism and knowledge of the game that separates him from other large linemen. Sarell even intercepted a pass as a defensive lineman against Kentlake. “He’s well-rounded. He doesn’t really have a weakness and his weaknesses aren’t really even weaknesses. His goal is to play as a freshman (in college) and he has that ability,” Graham-Kapowsin coach Eric Kurle said. “He’s a guy who I have no doubt in my mind know he wants to be great.”
What an FBS recruiter says: “You see him in person, he looks like a bear. For a lineman to be that big, and move that well … that goes a long ways in his stock.”
SALVON AHMED
Juanita (Kirkland), ATH
6-0, 185
Committed to: Washington
When he gets to the UW, and the rushing lanes get even clearer, Juanita coach Lele Teo can only imagine what Ahmed will do. “Not many kids can do what he does with the football in his hands — just with his size and breakaway speed, and he can work with the crease he’s dealt,” Teo said. There’s always a possibility Ahmed could break for 80 or 90 yards, and his game-changing ability makes him comparable to New Orleans Saints guard Senio Kelemete, who Teo coached at Evergreen. “His ability to take over a game is unmatched,” Teo said. “(Kelemete) and Salvon are those two guys. At any minute, they can take a game over.”
What an FBS recruiter says: “He has the perfect body type to play running back — with a thick lower body, low center of gravity and explosiveness.”
HENRY BAINIVALU
Skyline (Sammamish), OL
6-6, 300
Committed to: Washington
Bainivalu’s recruitment process was quieter than others, but his impact was dominate in four years at Skyline. Coach Mat Taylor marveled at Bainivalu’s speed and athleticism. “He’s as good as there is,” Taylor said. “I think, when we’re all said and done, he’s going to be playing on Sundays.” Much of Bainivalu’s appeal is in his physicality and mobility. He has a lean build, and recruiters have looked at how much room he still has to grow, Taylor said. “He’s a great athlete, and the thing college coaches say, too, its he bends,” Taylor said. “He’s very flexible, and that’s what they love.”
What an FBS recruiter says: “He’s super strong … but how will his strength translate to college? His potential stands out. He has all the tools in the toolbox.”
HUNTER BRYANT
Eastside Catholic (Sammamish), TE
6-3, 240
Committed to: Washington
Eastside Catholic coach Jeremy Thielbahr goes back to Bryant’s junior season when the Crusaders played Oceanside High School in San Diego. Bryant had eight catches for 232 yards and four TDs in the 2015 Honor Bowl. That’s where Bryant separated himself. “He was the MVP of that game,” Thielbahr said. “He’s a short throw, long run. The kid has a lot of ability with the ball in his hands.” Bryant’s ability to play with multiple personnel groups, paired with his explosiveness, give him a high ceiling. “I think Hunter is in a class on his own, just because of how many positions he can play, and his ability at all of those positions to impact the game,” Theilbahr said.
What an FBS recruiter says: “He does catch the ball naturally, but the one thing that stood out was his ability in one-on-one situations to go up and get the ball.”
ELIJAH MOLDEN
West Linn (Oregon), DB
5-11, 185
Committed to: Washington
West Linn coach Chris Miller says there’s no doubt about it — Molden was the best two-way football player in the state of Oregon this year. The shutdown corner, with his NFL pedigree — father Alex Molden played in the league for eight years — is said to be the best DB the state has produced in two decades. Molden has butterfly feet, is quick to anticipate and cut, and reliable. “He will flat out light you up,” Miller said. “He’s extremely explosive, and knows how to load up his body and hips and unload on somebody. ... In our state and across the country, frankly, there are not many corners that have the intangibles he has.”
What an FBS recruiter says: “The main thing that stands out is how natural his instincts are in defeating blocks, taking angles and applying press coverage.”
MARLON TUIPULOTU
Central (Independence, Oregon), DL
6-3, 295
Committed to: Washington
Opposing teams created audible systems — if Tuipulotu was on the right, they ran left; if he was on the left, they ran right. “He was a game-changer for us at the high school level,” Central coach Shane Hedrick said. Tuipulotu reminds Hedrick of another lineman that once played for Grant High School. He said Tuipulotu and Ndamukong Suh, now a DT for the Miami Dolphins, are both aggressive and come off the ball well. But most impressive to Hedrick is Tuipulotu’s character, and his work ethic. “You’re just going to get everything he’s got on every snap,” Hedrick said. “His full speed, it’s dangerous.”
What an FBS recruiter says: “He’s a defensive tackle who can move around inside. With his active hands and how he defeats one-on-one blocks, he demands a double team.”
CONNOR WEDINGTON
Sumner, ATH
6-0, 190
Considering: Baylor, Notre Dame, UCLA, Stanford, Washington
Wedington is the most dynamic player Sumner coach Keith Ross said he’s seen his 36 years of playing and coaching. “Most people talk about how he’s one of the top open field runners in the country, if not the best,” Ross said. Wedington is dangerous in space, and has developed a signature move that has dazzled recruiters — he plants one foot, hits the brakes, slides, and he’s gone. And he can do it anywhere on the field. “That’s what sets him apart,” Ross said. The last month has been a whirlwind after Wedington reopened recruitment, Ross said. Wedington plans to commit on National Signing Day.
What an FBS recruiter says: “We saw him as a running back, just because he does have good size. With his frame, he could put on muscle mass without losing speed.”
Staff writers TJ Cotterill and Todd Milles contributed to this report
BEST OF THE REST
DB Demetrius Douglas, Jesuit (Portland, Oregon)
Committed to: Oregon
OL Alex Forsyth, West Linn (Oregon)
Committed to: Oregon
DL Ali Gaye, Edmonds-Woodway (Edmonds), 6-6, 260
Considering: Arizona State, Louisville, Ole Miss
LB Daniel Green, Madison (Portland, Oregon), 6-3, 230
Considering: Cal, Oregon, Oregon State, Utah
OL Jaxson Kirkland, Jesuit (Portland, Oregon)
Committed to: UCLA
LB David Morris, Sherwood (Oregon)
Committed to: Oregon State
TE Cade Otton, Tumwater
Committed to: Washington
DL Brandon Pili, Westview (Portland, Oregon)
Considering: Colorado, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Oregon State, UCLA, USC
OL Cody Shear, Sheldon (Eugene, Oregon)
Committed to: Arizona
DL Kelle Sanders, River Ridge
Committed to: Washington State
DL Joe Tryon, Hazen
Committed to: Washington
