January 31, 2017 12:02 PM

South Sound student-athletes prepare to sign letters of intent

By TJ Cotterill

2017 SOUTH SOUND SIGNING DAY

Student-athletes from around the Sound Sound who are planning to sign letters of intent to play collegiate athletics.

BONNEY LAKE

Jamie Flynn – women’s soccer, Nevada

Jasmine Smith – women’s soccer, Nevada

Eleseana Quintanar – softball, Highline CC

EMERALD RIDGE

Andrew Boston – football, Eastern Washington

Cody O’Connell – football, Central Washington

Marvin Williams – football, Humboldt State

Cole Elery – football, Benedictine

Matthew Benjamin – baseball, Edmonds CC

James Hook – baseball, Centralia CC

Sydney Neuman – volleyball, Blue Mountain CC

Jacob Hunter – men’s soccer, College of Idaho

Brandon Silowka – baseball, Pacific University

Jon Rice – baseball, Grays Harbor

Jake Roten – baseball, Grays Harbor

FRANKLIN PIERCE

Willie Patterson – TBA

Tristan Smith – football, Central Washington

Scotland Vise – football, Central Washington

GRAHAM-KAPOWSIN

Foster Sarell – football, Stanford

Matt Shook – football, Eastern Washington

Jacob Baker – men’s soccer, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical

KENTRIDGE

Grace Klinkenberg – women’s soccer, Eastern Washington

Olivia Van Der Jagt – women’s soccer, Washington

Samea Aljundi – women’s soccer, Montana State-Billings

Madison Ibale – women’s soccer, Seattle Pacific

Sophia Chilczuk – women’s soccer, Seattle Pacific

Emily Gooding – women’s soccer, Saint Martin’s

Emily Sugimoho – women’s soccer, Pacific Lutheran University

Jazel Denison – women’s soccer, Boise state

Tre Robinson – men’s soccer, Western Washington

Wobi Torujo – men’s soccer, Coker College

LAKES

Cale Lindsay – football, Eastern Washington

Xavier Banner – football, Eastern Washington

Melvin Miller – football, Central Washington

Daeon Hudson – football, Central Washington

Kameron Carey – men’s soccer, UC-Davis

Sariah Keister – women’s soccer, Eastern Washington

MOUNT RAINIER

Terrell Grier – football, Western Oregon

JJ Young – men’s basketball and football, Western Oregon

Cierra Pinson – women’s soccer, Montana State-Billings

MOUNT TAHOMA

Ira Branch – football, Eastern Washington

OLYMPIA

Amir Matheney – football, Eastern Washington

PENINSULA

Blake Cantu – football, Central Washington

Kenny Easton – TBA

Ryder Johnson – football, Western Oregon

Cody Kanouse – TBA

Deboreae McClain – football, Eastern Washington

JT Schmidt – football, Puget Sound

PUYALLUP

Gavin Dunayski – football, Wyoming

Brooklyn Bartelson – women’s wrestling, Simon Fraser

Sam Ebner – men’s soccer, Pacific Lutheran

Geneva Thompson – gymnastics, Washington

Zack Larson – baseball, Lower Columbia College

Rowan Poppen-Eagan – swimming, Hartwick College (N.Y.)

Kennedy Robillard – softball, Pacific Lutheran

Ryan Teague – baseball, Lower Columbia College

Brayan Torres – men’s soccer, Marbella United FC, The American College (Marbella, Spain)

Tallon Yerbury – baseball, Edmonds CC

RIVER RIDGE

Kelle Sanders – football, Washington State

STADIUM

John Blasco – football, Colorado State

Jamon Chambers – football, Central Washington

Max Novak – football, Western State (Colorado)

Kaylee Allen – women’s swimming, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Emery Norwood – softball, Saint Martin’s

Samantha Putnam – women’s soccer, Cal Poly Pomona

SUMNER

Kaeden Schmidt – football, Whitworth

Chase Skuza – football, Central Washington

Tyson Rainwater – football, Central Washington

Seth Carnahan – football, Idaho

Connor Wedington – football, Stanford

Jordan Thompson – women’s soccer, Gonzaga

Gabe Smith – baseball, TBA

TAHOMA

Josh Smith – football, Central Washington

Makinzie Sanders – softball, Bowling Green State

Taylor Anderson – softball, North Idaho College

Henry Murphy – baseball, Lower Columbia College

Phoenix Aguilar – track and field/cross country, Eastern Washington

Zoe Milburn – women’s soccer, Western Washington

Conner Hargesheimer – baseball, Dallas

Kaelan Shamseldin – women’s basketball, Whitman

Jaylyn Jenkins – women’s soccer, Central Washington

Bri Aldridge – women’s soccer, Gonzaga

Colton Edberg – cross country, Eastern Washington

Brandon Lewis – baseball, Coast Guard Academy

Kayla Contreras – women’s cross country, UNC-Greensboro

THOMAS JEFFERSON

Makaylie Moore – women’s soccer, BYU

Kiersten Madsen – women’s soccer, Saint Martin’s

TIMBERLINE

Jaelen Bush – football, Oregon State

TODD BEAMER

Lincoln Liulama – football, Central Washington

Courtney Cecil – women’s soccer, Tacoma Community College

Claire Hansen – women’s track and field, Western Washington

Ameera Hussen – women’s soccer, Washington

Maddie Landreth, women’s soccer, Pacific Lutheran

Mallory Post – volleyball, Colorado State

Hannah Valenzuela-Davis – women’s soccer, Bellevue College

WILSON

Scotti Russell – women’s soccer, George Fox　

