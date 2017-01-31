South Sound student-athletes prepare to sign letters of intent

2017 SOUTH SOUND SIGNING DAY
Student-athletes from around the Sound Sound who are planning to sign letters of intent to play collegiate athletics.
BONNEY LAKE
Jamie Flynn – women’s soccer, Nevada
Jasmine Smith – women’s soccer, Nevada
Eleseana Quintanar – softball, Highline CC
EMERALD RIDGE
Andrew Boston – football, Eastern Washington
Cody O’Connell – football, Central Washington
Marvin Williams – football, Humboldt State
Cole Elery – football, Benedictine
Matthew Benjamin – baseball, Edmonds CC
James Hook – baseball, Centralia CC
Sydney Neuman – volleyball, Blue Mountain CC
Jacob Hunter – men’s soccer, College of Idaho
Brandon Silowka – baseball, Pacific University
Jon Rice – baseball, Grays Harbor
Jake Roten – baseball, Grays Harbor
FRANKLIN PIERCE
Willie Patterson – TBA
Tristan Smith – football, Central Washington
Scotland Vise – football, Central Washington
GRAHAM-KAPOWSIN
Foster Sarell – football, Stanford
Matt Shook – football, Eastern Washington
Jacob Baker – men’s soccer, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical
KENTRIDGE
Grace Klinkenberg – women’s soccer, Eastern Washington
Olivia Van Der Jagt – women’s soccer, Washington
Samea Aljundi – women’s soccer, Montana State-Billings
Madison Ibale – women’s soccer, Seattle Pacific
Sophia Chilczuk – women’s soccer, Seattle Pacific
Emily Gooding – women’s soccer, Saint Martin’s
Emily Sugimoho – women’s soccer, Pacific Lutheran University
Jazel Denison – women’s soccer, Boise state
Tre Robinson – men’s soccer, Western Washington
Wobi Torujo – men’s soccer, Coker College
LAKES
Cale Lindsay – football, Eastern Washington
Xavier Banner – football, Eastern Washington
Melvin Miller – football, Central Washington
Daeon Hudson – football, Central Washington
Kameron Carey – men’s soccer, UC-Davis
Sariah Keister – women’s soccer, Eastern Washington
MOUNT RAINIER
Terrell Grier – football, Western Oregon
JJ Young – men’s basketball and football, Western Oregon
Cierra Pinson – women’s soccer, Montana State-Billings
MOUNT TAHOMA
Ira Branch – football, Eastern Washington
OLYMPIA
Amir Matheney – football, Eastern Washington
PENINSULA
Blake Cantu – football, Central Washington
Kenny Easton – TBA
Ryder Johnson – football, Western Oregon
Cody Kanouse – TBA
Deboreae McClain – football, Eastern Washington
JT Schmidt – football, Puget Sound
PUYALLUP
Gavin Dunayski – football, Wyoming
Brooklyn Bartelson – women’s wrestling, Simon Fraser
Sam Ebner – men’s soccer, Pacific Lutheran
Geneva Thompson – gymnastics, Washington
Zack Larson – baseball, Lower Columbia College
Rowan Poppen-Eagan – swimming, Hartwick College (N.Y.)
Kennedy Robillard – softball, Pacific Lutheran
Ryan Teague – baseball, Lower Columbia College
Brayan Torres – men’s soccer, Marbella United FC, The American College (Marbella, Spain)
Tallon Yerbury – baseball, Edmonds CC
RIVER RIDGE
Kelle Sanders – football, Washington State
STADIUM
John Blasco – football, Colorado State
Jamon Chambers – football, Central Washington
Max Novak – football, Western State (Colorado)
Kaylee Allen – women’s swimming, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Emery Norwood – softball, Saint Martin’s
Samantha Putnam – women’s soccer, Cal Poly Pomona
SUMNER
Kaeden Schmidt – football, Whitworth
Chase Skuza – football, Central Washington
Tyson Rainwater – football, Central Washington
Seth Carnahan – football, Idaho
Connor Wedington – football, Stanford
Jordan Thompson – women’s soccer, Gonzaga
Gabe Smith – baseball, TBA
TAHOMA
Josh Smith – football, Central Washington
Makinzie Sanders – softball, Bowling Green State
Taylor Anderson – softball, North Idaho College
Henry Murphy – baseball, Lower Columbia College
Phoenix Aguilar – track and field/cross country, Eastern Washington
Zoe Milburn – women’s soccer, Western Washington
Conner Hargesheimer – baseball, Dallas
Kaelan Shamseldin – women’s basketball, Whitman
Jaylyn Jenkins – women’s soccer, Central Washington
Bri Aldridge – women’s soccer, Gonzaga
Colton Edberg – cross country, Eastern Washington
Brandon Lewis – baseball, Coast Guard Academy
Kayla Contreras – women’s cross country, UNC-Greensboro
THOMAS JEFFERSON
Makaylie Moore – women’s soccer, BYU
Kiersten Madsen – women’s soccer, Saint Martin’s
TIMBERLINE
Jaelen Bush – football, Oregon State
TODD BEAMER
Lincoln Liulama – football, Central Washington
Courtney Cecil – women’s soccer, Tacoma Community College
Claire Hansen – women’s track and field, Western Washington
Ameera Hussen – women’s soccer, Washington
Maddie Landreth, women’s soccer, Pacific Lutheran
Mallory Post – volleyball, Colorado State
Hannah Valenzuela-Davis – women’s soccer, Bellevue College
WILSON
Scotti Russell – women’s soccer, George Fox
