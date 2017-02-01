Signing day: Lincoln lineman Quazzel White commits, signs with TCU

9:30 a.m. – Lincoln High School
Quazzel White has yet to purchase boots, spurs or a cowboy hat, but he knew after a mid-January visit to Texas Christian University that it was the place to be.
And his mom approved, too.
“If my mom wasn’t comfortable with TCU, I don’t know where I would be going,” White said.
The 6-foot-3, 305-pound offensive lineman had been committed to Washington State before decommitting in early January near when he had been offered by TCU and waited until signing day to make official his new college of choice.
“I just knew TCU was the right fit for me,” Whit esaid. “I’m a guy who doesn’t like being stuck at home. I like to explore. Not only was it a different state, but the conference they are in in the Big 12 and the competition I think will help me get better as a football player.”
Lincoln coach Masaki Matsumoto never before had a player commit to such a big program like TCU.
“Never,” he laughed. “Not even close.
“I just hope he keeps working hard and he does what he needs to do. Sometimes it’s a trap for kids. They think this is the final destination, like ‘Now I have my scholarship and it’s time to get comfortable. But this is only the beginning.”
But he thinks White certainly has the potential to be great considering White’s strength, aggressiveness and mobility. And he said White didn’t have a single penalty – not even holding – called on him this past season for Lincoln as the Abes reached the 3A state quarterfinals.
White was one of four Lincoln players being honored in the signing ceremony on Wednesday alongside Zavier Huebner (Puget Sound), Brandin Porter (Puget Sound) and Patrick Rogers (Central Washington).
Though Matsumoto is hoping he has a few more will find college football destinations even after Wednesday’s national signing period.
“I’m pretty confident we’ll get at least three or four more guys heading to play somewhere,” Matsumoto said. “Even if they don’t get the big Big 12 offers.”
Matsumoto was recruited out of King’s High School to play for Trinity International in Chicago.
“I tell them that probably the three most important things I learned from my own recruiting process,” Matsumoto said, “and one is to go visit. Another is to pick deep relationships over the nice facilities and other stuff. Because you’ll be used to that stuff in two months, while relationships last forever. And three is to make sure you ask a lot of questions.”
White would like to add that food choices should be an important decision-making factor.
“The barbeque – it’s amazing,” White said. “We have tons of places here, but going down there and experiencing the food, it was amazing.”
