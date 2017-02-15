Wrestling might bend Bonney Lake’s Brandon Kaylor, but it won’t break him

Brandon Kaylor’s garage surface is a rubber mat. It was converted into a wrestling room where he and his father practice drills and workouts.
On Sundays they’d host some of the best wrestlers in the state. The five of them – including Kaylor – have combined for 12 state titles.
“We called them champions practices,” Kaylor said. “There wasn’t a kid in there who didn’t leave crying, throwing up or bleeding.”
Kaylor remembers many occasions when he’s been on the brink of quitting this sport – being so mentally and physically damaged. But his success with the Bonney Lake High School wrestling team and outside it – competing in tournaments across the country in the offseason – and the goal for greatness he’s still hoping to achieve won’t allow him to break.
The junior is preparing for his third state title in three years this weekend. He’ll enter the Tacoma Dome on Friday for Mat Classic with a 43-0 record in the 113-pound weight class and ranked No. 16 in the nation in his weight by FloWrestling.
Kaylor said he’s thought of all he’s had to sacrifice and how hard he’s had to work to get to this point – waking up for 4 a.m. workouts, hours spent perfecting takedowns and trading video games and TV for wrestling film and pushups.
A printed sheet of paper in his locker lists his goals – those for this season, for next year and for the offseason.
“I’ve seen other guys who are goal-oriented, but probably not to BK’s extent,” Bonney Lake coach Dan Pitsch said.
Kaylor traveled to wrestling tournaments in North Dakota, North Carolina, Ohio and Oklahoma and then to Idaho and Oregon for workouts this past offseason.
He placed third in the 106-pound weight class at the Super 32 Challenge in Greensboro, North Carolina. The training heading in that provides a glimpse of his love-hate relationship with this sport.
“It was every day a nonstop grind,” Kaylor said. “My dad was bringing kids in every day to wrestle me and he was wrestling me. It was just so hard. I had thoughts of quitting for good. Some days I’ve just hated this, and there are times I’ve just cried.
“But I reflect on all these kids who look up to me and I can’t let them down, my family down, my coaches and my friends. A lot of people think of Bonney Lake wrestling and they think of me. So I do a lot of praying – that’s what I go to when I’m struggling.”
Now Kaylor says the hard work is one of his favorite aspects of this sport.
That wasn’t true when he first started wrestling at 6 years old. He said he preferred soccer, playing with Washington Premier until he quit in middle school to focus on wrestling.
His father, Geoff Kaylor, wrestled at Wilson before coaching at Lincoln, where would set Brandon down in a car seat on the wrestling mat while he coached. Geoff now runs a local club wrestling program called Team Aggression.
It’s fitting name considering his son’s style of wrestling. Last weekend, Brandon broke his own record for takedowns in a season (298) and he owns the school’s career record (784).
“He’s got a huge variety of techniques,” Lincoln coach Greg Ford said. “He creates a lot of motion before he attacks.
“He’s trying to prove a point out there. When you go to nationals and whatnot, it’s a different animal there. People say Washington guys are soft – he wants to be the tough guy.”
That style rubs some the wrong way. He was booed at a local dual meet against Lincoln this year for shoving his opponent out of bounds.
“He just hates to lose,” Pitsch said. “Absolutely hates to lose and will not lose. He refuses to.
“I’ve heard some people make comments like, ‘Oh, that kid is kind of a jerk. Who does that kid think he is?’ The people who say that don’t really know him. I told him, ‘Not everyone is going to like you. A lot of people have a problem with kids who win all the time. There’s a lot of jealousy there.”
Off the wrestling mat, Kaylor is the one who will sit next to the kid who is sitting by himself at lunch. The school awards Panther Points to those who travel to watch Bonney Lake compete in activities and athletics and Kaylor has more points than anybody – even driving to Kennewick for the football team’s state quarterfinal game.
“I definitely think some people see me the wrong way,” Kaylor said. “I try to be a nice kid.
“But on the mat, I want to rip your head off. I’m not losing. I hate losing. That’s why I like wrestling, because I win.”
Ford said he had a conversation with Kaylor after their dual meet against Bonney Lake.
“I just said, ‘Look, man, you’re better than that. Everybody knows you’re a good wrestler,’” Ford said. “We saw him again at districts and it wasn’t the same situation. I have a lot of respect for him and his dad.”
Kaylor’s godbrothers are Izaec and Clai Quintanilla of North Central High School in Spokane. Izaec won three state titles and Clai is a senior this year trying to become the 17th wrestler in state history to become a four-time state champion.
They and Kaylor would train in Kaylor’s garage during the summer. Puyallup’s Josh Franich, who won a state title last year, and Orting’s Alex Cruz, a junior with two state titles, would be there, too, for those champions practices.
Kaylor said he’s texted Clai every day this week about what it was like preparing for his third trip to the Tacoma Dome. He’s also taken advice from Pitsch, who defended his state title as a junior with an undefeated state title his senior year at Spanaway Lake in 2001, when Spanaway Lake tied with Capital as co-team champions. Pitsch then went to wrestle at Oregon State.
“The hardest thing, as I’ve been telling him, about being a returning state champion is winning it again,” Pitsch said. “I entered state undefeated just like him and I knew that everybody was trying to beat me. I told Brandon just to take it one match at a time.
“Brandon’s been like, ‘I don’t know, what if I lose?’ He’s asked me that like five times this week. I said, ‘Listen, man, you’re not. And if you do, the sun will come up tomorrow.”
This can’t be more difficult than the first state title Kaylor won. He was trailing Kamiakin’s Riley Gurr, 5-2, in the 106-pound finals and trailed by one point with 10 seconds remaining.
“Kaylor was going crazy,” Pitsch said. “And Gurr froze up and instead of wrestling he kind of backed off the mat and got a stall call.”
“I was already like crying, just mentally broke, and I could hear my dad yelling at me, Coach Pitsch yelling at me,” Kaylor said. “I remember lifting my head and Maddie Moore (a Bonney Lake cheerleader), who was one of my best friends – we made eye contact and I swear the whole Tacoma Dome went dark black.
“I just saw her say, ‘BK, you can do it.’ Just those words. That’s all I heard. So I was like, ‘She has faith in me, I have faith in myself.’”
Kaylor tied it up with four seconds remaining with the stall call, and then he won the match, 9-7, in overtime.
Kaylor said he’s worked about as hard as anybody could going into this weekend. It was a goal of his entering high school to eventually become a four-time champion.
And all that effort, all the hours on wrestling mats, Kaylor said he’d do it all again.
“I would,” Kaylor said. “It has been worth it.”
