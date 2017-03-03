Kentwood 56, Gonzaga Prep 53: Conquerors survive last-second scare, advance to second straight 4A championship game

Down by three, Gonzaga Prep executed an inbounds play to perfection with 3.5 seconds remaining to get senior Kea Vargas an open look at a 3-pointer as time expired, but the shot rimmed out and Kentwood survived for a 56-53 win in the 4A state semifinals on Friday. The Conquerors, who were led by senior Beau Roggenbach’s 18 points, will play in their second state title game in as many years at 9 p.m. on Saturday against Union. Gonzaga Prep will play Richland in the third-sixth place game at 11:15 a.m.