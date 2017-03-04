Nathan Hale 68, Garfield 51: Porter Jr., Raiders cap off one of the great seasons in state history with a 3A title

3:46 UW signee Michael Porter Jr a state champion in first year at Nathan Hale Pause

0:08 Nathan Hale's Michael Porter Jr alley oop slam

2:27 Lincoln girls place fifth at state after loss to Snohomish

1:52 Coach Earl Streufert, Riley Sorn discuss Richland win over Davis

2:29 Foss tops Lynden, heads to 2A title game

1:49 The News Tribune’s 2016-17 All-Area girls basketball team

1:16 Cameron Cranston's go-ahead bucket lifts Union past Richland to title

1:53 White River defeats Archbishop Murphy 56-53

4:14 Highlights: Darius LuBom finds his rhythm as Kentwood secures return trip to title game