‘Mr. Auburn’: Trojans’ longtime football coach, teacher, AD dies of pancreatic cancer

Bob Jones might have been the closest thing to "Mr. Auburn" as there could be.
It took Jones being placed on hospice in January for him to step down as Auburn’s athletic director – a position he had held for 22 years, though he had been at the school for 36 years.
And knowing pancreatic cancer would eventually take his life, Jones still made it to Auburn High School wrestling matches and basketball games, and went to the Tacoma Dome to watch the Trojans compete at state wrestling championships.
He died Sunday morning at 60 years old.
Bob Jones’ eldest son, Kyle, is the wrestling coach at Auburn Riverside and his other son, Eric, is an assistant coach.
"He’s kind of Mr. Auburn," Kyle Jones said Sunday afternoon. "Everyone knows my dad. I learned from a young age growing up that if you needed something or if something had to get done, people were going to Bob Jones."
Even before Bob Jones’ death, the school had planned to dedicate the gymnasium in his name during an assembly scheduled for Friday, despite the district holding a policy against renaming structures after people.
He said the Jones family was still working on a date for a celebration of life ceremony. Bob Jones survived by his wife, Sue, daughter Taryn and sons Kyle and Eric.
He began working at Auburn in 1981, Kyle said. Bob Jones was an assistant football coach before taking over the helm of the program in 1990, which he held until handing the position off to current coach Gordon Elliott in 2002.
Bob Jones was an athletic director, coach and science teacher – but also an Auburn fixture. The school has awarded a Bob Jones Service Scholarship to a graduating Auburn High student who "has served their community, school and beyond."
"He pretty much bleeds green and gold," Kyle Jones said. "Everything he did was, ‘How can I make Auburn High better?’"
His influence spread beyond Auburn. Sumner High School held a two-night talent show last year with proceeds benefiting Bob Jones and his battle with cancer.
He was diagnosed In October of 2013, but after undergoing chemotherapy and surgery the tumor and he continued working.
But it returned in November of 2015 and Bob Jones restarted his battle.
And he still kept up-to-date on Auburn athletics. He traveled over to Auburn High on Jan. 25 to be torn between allegiances, with his longtime school’s wrestling team losing to his sons, who coached Auburn Riverside to the Ravens’ first league wrestling title. His three children all graduated from Auburn Riverside.
"I think he was the biggest influence on me becoming a coach," Kyle Jones said. "Being a coach’s kid and being around him and seeing all the guys come back to see him because he was their coach and seeing how much fun he had throughout all the years doing it – I think that was a huge part of me getting into coaching."
Bob Jones graduated from Highline High School, where he wrestled and played football. He then played at Grays Harbor Community College and Western Washington University.
