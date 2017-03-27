Kentridge’s Cronk breaks school record, takes over nation’s top high school high jump

The top high school high jumper in the nation so far attends Kentridge High School.
Tyler Cronk, a 6-foot-7 junior, had a leap of 7 feet, 1 inch at the Ray Cockrum Relays in Wenatchee on Saturday – which is the best in the country through Monday according to dyestat.com.
Cronk improved by six inches on his best high jump from last year, when he cleared 6-5 at the Kent All City Meet. His 7-1 jump was one inch higher than Frank Harris of Basic, Nevada – who is No. 2 in the nation at 7-0 according to Dyestat as of Monday.
Cronk broke Kentridge’s 30-year-old high jump record previously held by Jeff Hone, who cleared 6-9 in 1987. Franklin’s Rick Noji holds the Washington state record in the high jump when he cleared 7-4.5 in 1984.
It’s still early in the season and some of the best high jumps last year in the country didn’t come until April and May. Vernon Tucker of Yukon, Oklahoma, cleared 7-4.5 on May 14 last year. But with Cronk’s vast improvement since last year, it might be safe to assume there’s more improvement still to come.
