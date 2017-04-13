Wilson’s David Jenkins Jr. commits to South Dakota State

From Tacoma to South Dakota.
David Jenkins Jr. has committed to South Dakota State University — which lost to Gonzaga in the first round of the NCAA tournament — after a standout four years at Wilson followed by a year of prep school at Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas.
Jenkins averaged 25.9 points, six rebounds and four assists per game his senior year at Wilson two years ago and led the Rams to the state tournament in three of his four years at the school, including the 3A state semifinals as a sophomore.
He is Wilson’s all-time leading scorer.
He’ll play for T.J. Otzelberger, a former assistant at the University of Washington for Lorenzo Romar.
“David has the uncanny ability to score the basketball from anywhere on the floor,” Otzelberger said in a release. “He’s an exceptional ball-handler (whose) shooting range extends well beyond the 3-point line. His drive, competitive spirit and enthusiasm will make us better each day on the practice floor.”
Otzelberger became the head coach at South Dakota State last year and coached the Jackrabbits reached the NCAA tournament as a No. 16 seed, losing to Gonzaga in the first round, 66-46, and ending their season at 18-17.
Jenkins was a first-team All-Area selection by The News Tribune his senior year at Wilson and was a first-team 3A all-state selection by The Associated Press.
He reclassified to the class of 2017 in the spring of last year.
TJ Cotterill: 253-597-8677
@TJCotterill
Comments