Thomas Wheeler gets walk-off homer in Graham-Kapowsin’s 3-1 win over Olympia

Baseball
Top Performer: Thomas Wheeler, Graham-Kapowsin (1 for 3, HR, 2 RBIs in 3-1 win over Olympia)
Graham-Kapowsin 3, Olympia 1: After falling behind early, the Eagles rallied in the final two innings to secure a big comeback win over the Bears.
“Thomas Wheeler with an 0-1 count hit it over the fence,” Graham-Kapowsin coach Brian Jackson said. “It was a towering hit about 340 (feet) to win the game.”
The strong offensive performance by Wheeler was also matched by a strong pitching performance.
“Wheeler went 6 2/3 pitching for Graham-Kapowsin also,” Jackson said.
Wheeler gave up one run, allowed five hits, and also had four strikeouts in the win.
The Eagles will play away next against the Bellarmine Prep Lions on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Curtis 1, Emerald Ridge 0: A strong pitching performance by senior Jackson Robinette gave the Vikings the narrow win over the Jaguars.
“Jackson Robinette, our senior starting pitcher, was outstanding,” Curtis coach Bryan Robinson said. “He went six innings of shutout baseball against a really great offensive team.”
Robinette only allowed three hits in the dominant performance that made sure the Vikings never fell behind and were able to win the game with a single run scored in the bottom of the sixth.
“Robinette did a tremendous job keeping us in it,” Robinson said.
It was also senior night for the team, and that means Curtis was saying goodbye to Robinette.
“We’re sad to lose him. It will be difficult to replace him,” Robinson said. “He has the ability to be a starting pitcher, relief pitcher, third baseman, and outfielder so we’re gonna miss his versatility.”
The Vikings will play away next against the South Kitsap Wolves on Friday at 4 p.m.
Softball
Top Performer: Chelsea Smith, Bellarmine Prep (6IP, 9K, 2 for 5, 3R, 4 RBIs, 2B, HR in 16-3 win over Curtis)
Bellarmine Prep 16, Curtis 3: Chelsea Smith crushed it in an all-star performance to help give the Lions the big win over the Vikings.
Smith pitched six innings and got nine strikeouts and was also strong offensively going 2-for-5 with three runs, four RBIs and a double.
She also came up and hit an impressive three-run home run that put the game over the 10p-run rule in the top of the sixth.
The Lions will play at home next against the South Kitsap Wolves on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Mount Rainier 3, Kent-Meridian 0: It was smooth sailing from start to finish for the Rams in their decisive victory over the Royals.
Mount Rainier wasted no time coming right out of the gate and scoring in the second minute of the game with Jake Sylvester scoring off an assist by Andrew Young.
“It was a good first goal,” Mount Rainier coach Steve Mohn said. “Jake just made a great run into the space and was able to head it in over the keeper.”
This set up the Rams to be firmly in the driver’s seat both offensively as well as defensively the rest of the game.
“It was definitely nice to jump out to an early lead,” Mohn said. “It was good to get a shutout and it was a testament to everyone working hard defensively.”
The second goal came in the 33rd minute with Briskans Shibale put home the assist from Ethan Conaty. Dennis Barahona scored the third goal in the 54th minute.
Alex Weaver was solid in the net as he got another shutout under his belt for Mount Rainier.
The Rams will play away next against the Kentwood Conquerors on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Comments