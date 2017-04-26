Two aces have 4A NPSL Cascade baseball champ Kentlake thinking postseason run

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:44 Unlikely Kentlake secures 4A NPSL Cascade baseball title Pause 0:49 Parents reunite with students after false active shooter situation at Hawkins Middle School 0:48 New class of State Patrol troopers sworn in 2:21 GM John Schneider, on why Seahawks have been so open about Sherman trade: "I don't like to lie" 1:40 Picking the 2017 NFL draft with a Tacoma bent 0:31 Police say Ferndale son killed father, dug grave in backyard 1:22 Reader gifts welding gear to homeless welder 3:59 Ferndale man accused of killing his father makes first appearance in court 5:09 Talk to your doctor about your sexual health 1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Kentlake secured the top seed from the division to the NPSL tournament – all with a game to spare – because of their 4-2 victory on Wednesday against Mount Rainier. They’ve run through the league behind aces Jordon Wright and Caleb Jaime. TJ Cotterill tcoterill@thenewstribune.com