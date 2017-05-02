Prep roundup: Auburn Riverside’s last-inning comeback hands No. 2 AMV softball its first loss, 11-10

Softball
Top Performer: Brooke Nelson, Bonney Lake
7IP, 3H, R, 17K, HR, 2 RBI — in 2-1 win over Stadium
Auburn Riverside 11, Auburn Mountainview 10: The second-ranked Lions were handed their first loss of the season – in thrilling fashion.
The Ravens scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning, with Iyana Galarza driving in the go-ahead run on a ground-ball error.
That came a batter after Gigi Alcedo tripled to score two runs and tie the game.
Auburn Mountainview looked like it might improve to 18-0 when it scored eight runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take a 10-6 lead.
Autumn Lee went 3-for-4 at the palte with a triple and two RBIs and Karly Tiedeman was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs and a double for Auburn Riverside (11-4; 9-3 4A NPSL Olympic).
Auburn Mountainview (17-1; 12-1) had already clinched the league title.
Emily Bartholomew went 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs for the Lions.
Bonney Lake 2, Stadium 1: Brooke Nelson was a force of nature both from the mound pitching as well as hitting in a narrow win for the Panthers over the Tigers.
Nelson threw a total of 17 strikeouts and was also responsible for a two-run home run in the sixth which gave Bonney Lake all it needed.
Stadium attempted to make a final-inning comeback but could only cut the lead in half.
The Panthers will play away next against the Mount Tahoma T-Birds on Thursday at 4 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Top performer: Leo Tizoc, Kentwood
2 goals, including game-winner, — in 3-2 win over Kentridge
Kentwood 3, Kentridge 2: Leo Tizoc scored the game-winning goal with 10 minutes remaining and the Conquerors clinched the 4A NPSL Cascade title with the win over Kentridge.
It was Tizoc’s second goal and teammate Mason Rudolph added a goal and an assist for Kentwood (10-4-2; 10-2-2 4A NPSL Cascade).
Kentridge got on the scoreboard quick with Thomas Spratt’s goal in the third minute. Saidi Mwenyeheri got the assist and later scored the match-tying goal in the 44th minute.
Tahoma 2, Mount Rainier 1: The Rams struck first, but the Bears responded with two quick goals as Tahoma surpassed Mount Rainier in the 4A NPSL Cascade standings with the win.
Christo Mitchell tied the match in the 13th minute off an assist from Alex Bailey and Robert Guyer followed with the go-ahead goal in the 18th minute from Peyton Trask.
Dennis Barahona scored the opening goal of the match in the seventh minute.
Tahoma (9-3-3; 9-2-3 4A NPSL Cascade) will have the No. 2 seed from the division while Mount Rainier (9-3-3; 8-3-3) is the No. 3 seed.
Baseball
Top Performer: Calvin Turchin, Federal Way
5IP, 2H, R, 3K — in 14-1 win over Kentlake
Tahoma 1, Todd Beamer 0 (14): Cameron Green hit a single to left field that drove in the winning run in the 14th inning as the Bears defeated the Titans to earn the seventh seed from the 4A NPSL to the district playoffs.
“Green came up in the 14th inning, we had a runner at second base with two outs,” Tahoma coach Russ Hayden said. “He lined a shot up the left field and we were able to score with a close play at the plate.”
It was then do or die for Todd Beamer as they still had the bottom of the inning to tie or win.
However, the Titans couldn’t get enough offense going to stay in the game.
“We’ve been playing a lot of low-scoring games and I think it makes us better,” Russ said. “We don’t fold under pressure.”
It was truly a high pressure game and saw both pitchers battling out with Andrew Osterman of Tahoma, who threw 5 1/3 and only allowing one hit while getting 10 strikeouts.
Teammate Jake Bacon also got six strikeouts of his own and helped to shut out Todd Beamer as both players didn’t allow a single walk.
“It’s pretty amazing for high school guys to go fourteen innings without walking anyone,” Hayden said. “Both pitching staffs did an amazing job.”
Tahoma plays Curtis in a 4 p.m. loser-out game in the first round of the 4A West Central District playoffs.
Beamer earned the No. 8 seed from the 4A NPSL and plays the No. 3 team from the Greater Saint Helens League at 7 p.m. Saturday at Art Wright Field.
Kentwood 5, Auburn Riverside 0: The Conks are cruising.
They won their sixth consecutive game behind Dyson Johnson’s six shutout innings to earn the No. 3 seed from the 4A NPSL to the 4A West Central District tournament.
Kentwood earned the right to face whoever wins the GSHL title between Battle Ground and Skyview at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Art Wright Field in Kent.
Johnson allowed no runs, two hits and struck out 12 in six innings and he went 2-for-4 at the plate with a double as Kentwood broke a scoreless tie with three runs in the third inning.
Catcher Shane McGuire, who has signed his letter of intent to play baseball at the University of San Diego, went 3-for-4 for Kentwood.
Eatonville 4, White River 0: Make that 11 consecutive victories for the Cruisers.
James Williams struck out eight batters and allowed three hits as Eatonville (17-4; 12-3) shutout White River in a 2A SPSL crossover game against the No. 2 team from the 2A SPSL Mountain division.
Brooks Moeller went 3-for-4 at the plate as Eatonville scored the first run in the bottom of the fourth inning, added one more in the fifth before a pair of insurance runs in the sixth.
preps@thenewstribune.com
Comments