Return to glory days? Decatur tops Battle Ground, secures 4A state berth

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:58 Decatur soccer uses sauna bonding, team chemistry to clinch 4A state berth Pause 0:53 Hiking scenic Jocelyn Hill near Victoria 2:25 Monstrous winter weather multiplies Tacoma pot hole problems 0:14 Semitrailer accident snarls I-5 traffic 2:33 A part of WW2 history lands at the Olympic Flight Museum 1:03 Semitrailer accident snarls I-5 traffic 1:48 Ted Bundy's childhood West End home is remodeled and sold 1:30 Piano-playing pooch tickles the ivories for 107-year-old owner 1:13 Body found below Five Mile Drive in Tacoma 2:12 Going to court as a positive experience Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Decatur goalkeeper Jose Barbosa and first-year coach Brad Plemons discuss the Gator's 3-1 victory against Battle Ground to clinch a 4A state berth. TJ Cotterill tcotterill@thenewstribune.com