Prep soccer: Charles Wright survives first round of state; other local teams aren’t so lucky

STATE BOYS SOCCER
All winners advance to state quarterfinals, losers are out.
CLASS 4A
Wenatchee 1, Tahoma 0: The Panthers were able to score late in the first half against the Bears for the only goal of the match.
“They won the first half against us and controlled the game,” said Tahoma coach Zack Pittis. “We were able to make a game out of it the second half though.”
The shots on goal were just missing for the Bears as they were either shot at the Panthers’ goalkeeper or just going over the crossbar of the goal.
“We managed to put pressure on them,” Pittis said. “I'm really proud of my guys, especially Charlie Wilcox and (Gregory) Trask. They’ve been leaders all year.”
Pasco 3, Mount Rainier 2 (OT): The Rams lost a heartbreaker in overtime as their long trip to play against the Bulldogs sends them home for the season.
Shibale Briskans was the only Rams player to score in the game as his first goal was the first of the match in the 26th minute. Shibale’s goal would the only one until the 63rd minute, when the Bulldogs’ Jesus Meraz Rodriguez scored to tie it at 1-1. Then another goal would be scored for Pasco just 12 minutes later off a corner kick. Shibale would tie it up at two at the 78th minute.
Then, Edwin Aquino’s overtime goal would send the Bulldogs to the next round and the Rams home.
Central Valley 1, Sumner 0: The Spartans were shutout by the Bears and eliminated from the 4A state playoff tournament.
Coming off a throw in for the Bears, Jake Levine was able to score the match’s only goal at the 45th minute.
CLASS 3A
Garfield 1, Peninsula 1 (4-2): The sixth-seeded Bulldogs upset the the No. 1-seeded Seahawks in penalty kicks at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy.
Peninsula, winners of the South Sound Conference, finishes its season at 11-3–2. Garfield advances to the state quarterfinals and will play the winner of Mercer Island-Shorecrest.
Rainier Schlekewey scored the clinching penalty kick goal for Garfield. Others scoring for Garfield were Philip Doherty, Pancho Bignold and Oscar Harding. For Peninsula, Luis Cornelio and Teyj Menon scored during the penalty kick phase.
Garfield took a 1-0 lead in the fourth minute of the game on a 35-yard strike by Peyton Menti. The Bulldogs had a free kick near midfield but instead of shooting at the goal, passed the ball wide to Menti, who drilled a shot that went into the upper left corner of the goal.
Peninsula tied the game early in the second half with help from a set piece. The shot landed in the box where the Seahawks’ Drew Ramsey corralled it, passed the ball to Maynor Martinez, who slotted in the equalizer.
Neither team would score in regulation or in the two 5 minute overtime periods although both had chances. Garfield goalie Brian Doherty made a diving save on a penalty kick by Mason Haubrich to preserve the tie with 24 minutes to go in regulation.
CLASS 2A
Toppenish 3, Fife 2: Omar Carrillo’s two goals for the Trojans were good enough to take a 2-0 lead into halftime. However, the Wildcats rallied in the second half to win.
Scoring in the 21st and 38th minute, Carrillo gave Fife a comfortable lead going into halftime.
"We've had seven ties this year, a lot for 22 games,” said Fife coach Tony Crudo. “In all those games, we’ve had the lead. We've had trouble with the focus on holding the lead and it got harder and harder.”
That showed when the Wildcats scored three unanswered goals.
“The game went the way the season has gone. We showed that we can play and we showed players what it’s like here,” Crudo said.
The loss for the Trojans ends their season.
CLASS 1A
Charles Wright 2, King’s 0: Two quick early goals by the Tarriers was enough to give them the win in a hard-earned game that sends them on to the state quarterfinals.
“One of the things that every team wants is to be peaking at the right time of the year,” Charles Wright coach Bill Chissoe said. “They worked for this. They put in the time.”
The time paid off with goals being scored in the second and seventh minute. The first came from Nick Iregui off an assist by Billy Chissoe, and the second was put away by Adam Berg off an assist by Iregui.
“It’s a group of boys that have been very committed to each other,” coach Chissoe said. “They’ve got a good mentality.”
That mentality has kept their season alive as the Tarriers got the shutout holding off any offensive counter attacks after their two early goals.
“It’s a great team to coach,” Chissoe said. “I couldn’t ask for better young men.”
preps@thenewstribune.com
Comments