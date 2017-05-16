‘Gut-wrenching’: Double-OT goal ends Stadium’s bid for perfect soccer season

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:52 Curtis football coach: 'We're built for speed' Pause 1:49 Woman who vanishes finds fame in Tacoma's most memorable case of amnesia 0:43 Amazon has a job that fits your life right now 2:30 Thomas S. Potts sentenced for two homicides 3:28 Carroll names Seahawks LG, LT starters, offers Thomas Rawls injury update. 1:13 NASA jets prepare to chase the total solar eclipse 2:08 Girls take over courtroom to spend day with judges who hope they follow in their footsteps 2:03 What you need to know about August's solar eclipse 1:24 My husband burned our home to the ground, woman says 2:33 Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Stadium defender Kendall Burks curves a free kick from the 28 yard line into the goal. It gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead in their 3A state soccer match against West Seattle. TJ Cotterill tcotterill@thenewstribune.com

