Prep softball: Auburn trailed by six runs in the last inning — then the comeback

DISTRICT SOFTBALL
4A WEST CENTRAL/SOUTHWEST
Winner advances to first round of district tournament; loser is out
Auburn 17, Curtis 16: A high scoring affair could only end one way — late inning drama.
Down by six runs going into the bottom half of the seventh inning — with the season on the line — the Trojans scored seven to overcome the Vikings. The game-winning hit came on a Lynneti Aumua single to center field to score Charity Sevaatasi.
Sevaatasi was the Trojans’ leader on offense as well, going 2 for 2 with a triple and driving in five runs and scoring twice.
Leading the way for the Vikings was Gabby Ginnis, hitting two triples in her 4-for-5 day and driving in four.
Federal Way 6, Olympia 3: A few late runs helped the Eagles overcome the Bears on Tuesday and allowed them to advance in the district tournament.
Federal Way’s Rebecca Rennick pitched all seven innings, striking out three, giving up three runs and walking four. She got some offensive help from Chaella Galapon.
Galapon went 2 for 3 on the day, launching a home run and driving in two. Melissa Mateus also went 2 for 4 with a double, driving in one run.
Olympia’s Hailey Lasmanis had a home run, double and two RBIs in the loss.
