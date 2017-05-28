Gig Harbor won a state baseball championship in 1997. And 20 years later it has one more

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:02 Watch: Emerald Ridge's Karlee Stueckle is 4A hurdles queen, wins two state titles Pause 1:00 Watch: Cameron MacIntosh, Pete Jansen discuss Gig Harbor's 3A baseball title 1:23 Union's Merriweather sisters, Tahoma's Wilson sisters explain best and worst of twin life 3:39 What is autism? 0:22 Cement mixing truck overturns in Lakewood 2:10 Century-old beer returned to owner 2:46 Tips on how to land your next job 2:12 Going to court as a positive experience 3:38 Haltom Graduating Senior Overcomes Challenges 3:09 Eviction a blow to Tacoma Boxing Club Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Gig Harbor's Cameron MacIntosh talks about Gig Harbor securing the 3A state baseball title along with coach Pete Jansen. The championship comes 20 years after the Tides won their last and only title. Luke Garza lgarza@thenewstribune.com

