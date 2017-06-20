Timberline basketball standout commits to Wichita State

Erik Stevenson couldn’t wait until he got home.
He visited Wichita State University — his first-ever trip to Kansas — last week. During his visit, the Timberline High School junior was captivated by the family atmosphere and winning culture at Wichita State.
Stevenson was sold when he walked into the locker room and saw “Final Four” written on the floor.
“The Final Four — that’s every athlete’s biggest dream, playing on that stage,” Stevenson said. “Right there, I was like, ‘I like this place.’”
But Stevenson, who has had an offer from Wichita State since August, didn’t verbally commit on the spot because from Kansas he headed straight to Utah for a basketball camp.
He figured he’d call Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall to make it official when he got home. But Stevenson, who had offers from several Division I programs, said he couldn’t wait that long.
“I didn’t want to wait until I got home,” he said.
So, during a layover Monday evening at the Los Angeles International Airport, he called Marshall.
“I said, ‘I wanted to call and let you know that I’m going to be a Shocker,’” Stevenson said.
Stevenson announced his commitment Tuesday afternoon via Twitter.
Stevenson said Wichita State had an edge over other the nine other programs that offered him — including three Pac-12 schools and LSU — was Marshall’s commitment to recruiting him.
“It’s a great chance for me,” Stevenson said. “Coach Marshall is my type of guy. We both have the mindset to prove people wrong.”
Wichita State’s program has compared Stevenson, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard, to former Shockers player Ron Baker who now plays for the New York Knicks.
“They said I was going to be just like him, and he’s in the NBA, and that’s my goal,” Stevenson said.
Stevenson is a two-time Olympian All-Area selection, and led the Blazers to a Class 3A state tournament appearance in March. He averaged 19.5 points per game for Timberline as a junior.
