Sumner’s four-star linebacker Ben Wilson announces college decision

Keith Ross hasn’t made it a secret that Ben Wilson is the best athlete he’s ever coached. And Ross was a linebackers coach at Central Washington University when it won a national championship.
Wilson has his choice to go to college as an inside linebacker or a power-hitting third baseman. And on Friday the soon-to-be senior announced that he has verbally committed to play football at TCU.
Wilson was considering offers from Arizona State, Cal, Louisville, Utah, Vanderbilt and Washington State.
If quarterbacks don’t at first notice Wilson and his long locks lining up in the middle of Sumner’s defense, they do soon enough.
He was a thumping force for Sumner state semifinal team. He’s received 14 of his 17 scholarship offers since the end of the season and he has offers from nine schools in the Pac-12 – including UW and WSU.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound soon-to-be senior is considered a four-star recruit by Scout.com and is ranked as the 13th best inside linebacker in the nation, third-best in the West Region and best in the state.
If this isn't strength, I don't know what is. @BenjaminRWilson pulls 495 lbs off the ground like it's nothing, for a new PR. D1 Material. pic.twitter.com/dZPpMQnx5N— Alex Fraser (@thealexfraserr) January 14, 2017
Wilson’s outstanding junior season included 123 solo tackles and 78 assisted tackles. Sumner’s next best tackler was Skyler Sandretzky, who had 61 solo tackles.
He also had a team-best 16 tackles for loss and 8½ sacks in 13 games and picked off two passes, including one in the 4A state semifinals against Camas that he returned for a touchdown.
He was selected to The News Tribune’s all-state team (for all classifications) at linebacker and was the 4A SPSL defensive player of the year.
But as well as he can hit opposing quarterbacks and running backs, he can hit a baseball just as well – Wilson played in both the state football and state baseball tournaments this year.
He batted third in Sumner’s batting order, leading the team with 30 hits. He had a .375 batting average with 26 RBIs, eight doubles, three triples and two home runs in 80 at-bats as a third baseman. He also pitched occasionally and tied for the team lead in stolen bases (eight).
This makes two Sumner football players in two years to commit to an FBS school, with Wilson joining Stanford-University bound Connor Wedington, who was The News Tribune’s All-Area player of the year. And Sumner’s Tre Weed, a standout wide receiver, running back and defensive back, will likely join that list.
Before Wedington, Sumner’s last student-athlete to play at an FBS school was Tom Slevet (Notre Dame) and Craig Goodwin (WSU) in the early 1960s.
TJ Cotterill: 253-597-8677
@TJCotterill
