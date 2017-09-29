Beamer High football players kneel during national anthem on Friday night

4:24 Highlights as Tiano Malietufa, Auburn Riverside beat Beamer, 49-14 Pause

1:30 Craziest part about Stadium's game-winning play? "I didn't call that play," coach says

0:18 Todd Beamer students kneel during the anthem before the game against Auburn Riverside

2:45 Highlights from No. 16 WSU's 30-27 win over No. 5 USC

1:01 Lip-synching Washington cops promote suicide awareness in video

1:31 If your gym clothes weren’t born in a coffee filter, hear this Tacoma company’s pitch

2:46 Doug Baldwin on Seahawks players' action fund for minority education, police training to better U.S.

10:15 Talking 'Star Wars', confederate statues and D.C. budget battles with Derek Kilmer | Capitol Happy Hour

1:33 Metronome Coffee partners with Eastside Community Center