Prep roundup: Hailey Still’s second-half surge lifts Jefferson soccer past Beamer

Girls Soccer
Top Performer: Hailey Still, Thomas Jefferson
Scored 2 goals in the second half of 2-1 win against Todd Beamer.
Jefferson 2, Todd Beamer 1: Both the Raiders and Titans entered the match with identical league records in the 4A NPSL Olympic division at 4-1-1. However, two goals scored by Hailey Still led to the Raider victory.
"They played around us in the first half, they were able to possess the ball and switch fields,” said Jefferson coach Joshua Hauck. “We were on our heels a lot of the match.”
The Titans got the early lead when Abby Carmel capitalized on a free kick late in the first half at the 37th minute. Todd Beamer took the 1-0 lead into halftime.
“All week, we were preaching ‘do the work and don't get beat,’” Hauck said. “We responded in the second half, as we stepped up and possessed the ball more.”
The Raiders held the ball equally with the Titans through the second half and leaned on Still to make a play.
In the 61st minute, Still scored the equalizer off a free kick; and 14 minutes later, Still would put them ahead for good with her second goal.
“Now, we are halfway through and we've seen everyone once already,” Hauck said. “We will have to make changes if we want to make it to the postseason and make it further than before.”
Defensively, the Raiders relied on Gillian Soo and Marlene Gudiel. Gudiel made her first start at center back this season and she did well to stay with her defense in stopping the Titan attack. Soo also used her smaller size to push others off the ball and gain possession for Thomas Jefferson.
With the win, the Raiders are in sole possession of second place, just below Enumclaw in the 4A NPSL Olympic division. The Raiders will play again against Auburn at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 5 at Federal Way Memorial Field.
Puyallup 3, Curtis 0: Puyallup gained some breathing room atop the 4A SPSL table thanks to goals by three different players in their win over Curtis (6-2-1).
After dueling to a 2-2 draw in their first matchup of the season, Puyallup (7-0-2) was able to find the back of the net early on thanks to Meredith Udovich in the 4th minute and Sydney Evans in the 11th.
“You can see how much we've improved,” said Puyallup coach Matt White. “We had a lot of shots in our first meeting, this time we gave up only two shots for no goals.”
The 2-0 lead Puyallup held over Curtis would last until the 72nd minute when Sunny Bieber scored to put the match out of reach. Brooke Johnston only had to face those two shots from Curtis and didn’t let either by.
“Major credit goes to Elsa Bley as she turned their forward to a non-entity,” White said. “She didn't miss a pass at all tonight and her organization on the field was awesome.”
Bley was helped defensively by Grayson Nottage as she held her own on the sidelines, locking down any attack from Curtis.
By the time the final whistle blew, 21 of the 22 girls that suited up for Puyallup had played on the field and kept up the same level of intensity.
“When you work so hard and it goes well, you have to go ‘wow!’, “White said.
Puyallup plays again at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Emerald Ridge.
Volleyball
Top Performer: Isabella Thomas, Tacoma Baptist
9 kills, 15 digs, three aces in 3-2 win over Northwest Yeshiva
Tacoma Baptist 3, Northwest Yeshiva 2: There was a little bit more incentive for the Crusaders to win against the 613s as a win would solidify their spot in the league playoffs.
As the fourth set was coming to the end, both teams’ energy was picking up as players were talking on the court. But one player’s voice stood out for the Crusaders: Isabella Thomas.
“Isabella is an all-around excellent player, she is a senior and is one of the pillars of this team,” said coach Hannah Steidle. “She holds hear teammates accountable and tells them it's okay if things aren’t going so well.”
Thomas would be instrumental for the Crusaders as she produced nine kills, 15 digs, three aces and went 20-for-20 from the service line. In the final fifth set, it came down to Carissa Cleaver.
“It was an exciting game. Both teams’ energy picked up,” Steidle said. “During the 5th set, we went point for point with them until Carissa went back to serve.”
Cleaver would come away also with a perfect 20-for-20 serving record, recording nine aces in the process. Her serving led the Crusaders taking the last set 15-12 over the 613s.
