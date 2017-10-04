Sumner football star is an Under Armour All-America candidate. But he needs your vote

Sumner High linebacker Ben Wilson is a candidate to play in the 2018 Under Armour All-America Game, event organizers announced Wednesday morning.
Wilson, who committed to play at Texas Christian University, is one of 32 players who will contend for two spots in the game during a series of fan votes over the next six weeks. Voting starts today at 10 a.m. at amfam.com/fanvote. The players are split into two brackets and the player in each bracket who receives the most votes will earn a spot in the Jan. 4 game in Orlando. Eight players were selected from each of four regions.
The rosters for the game were previously set with two spots saved for this promotional contest.
Also in the bracket is Kyler Gordon, a cornerback from Everett’s Archbishop Murphy High. He has not yet decided where he will attended college, but he has offers from TCU, Arizona, Notre Dame, California, Stanford, UCLA, Utah and Washington. UW commit Marquis Spike, a receiver from Temecula, Calif., is also among the candidates.
