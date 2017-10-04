Sumner football star is an Under Armour All-America candidate. But he needs your vote

More Videos 4:56 Sumner's Ben Wilson on The News Tribune's list of top football players in 2016 Pause 4:24 Highlights as Tiano Malietufa, Auburn Riverside beat Beamer, 49-14 2:17 Take a peek at the Swedish film ‘The Square’ 1:22 Pete Carroll on Cliff Avril's spine, Chris Carson's surgery, Rees Odhiambo out of hospital 1:20 1 dead after Tacoma warehouse fire 1:49 High-tech firm says Tacoma could become "a primary hiring place" 1:31 If your gym clothes weren’t born in a coffee filter, hear this Tacoma company’s pitch 0:16 Grafitti on Stanley Elementary and Boys & Girls Club 0:53 UW linebacker Sean Constantine talks about former DC Justin Wilcox, who is now Cal's coach 1:17 Gig Harbor entertainment complex built to appeal to both young and old Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Sumner's Ben Wilson on The News Tribune's list of top football players in 2016 The News Tribune’s 2016 All-Area football team included Sumner's Ben Wilson. The selection has become an annual Thanksgiving Day tradition, highlighting the season’s best high school players from the South Sound. The News Tribune’s 2016 All-Area football team included Sumner's Ben Wilson. The selection has become an annual Thanksgiving Day tradition, highlighting the season’s best high school players from the South Sound. Joshua Bessex, T.J. Cotterill jbessex@gateline.com, tcotterill@thenewstribune.com

The News Tribune’s 2016 All-Area football team included Sumner's Ben Wilson. The selection has become an annual Thanksgiving Day tradition, highlighting the season’s best high school players from the South Sound. Joshua Bessex, T.J. Cotterill jbessex@gateline.com, tcotterill@thenewstribune.com