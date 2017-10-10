Prep roundup: Recaps, top performers and box scores from Tuesday, Oct. 10

Volleyball
Top Performer: Sarah Fohn, Orting
19 kills, 23 assists, 12 digs, 5 aces, 2 blocks in 3-2 win over River Ridge
Orting 3, River Ridge 2: With their backs against the wall and fresh faces on the court, the Cardinals came back against the Hawks in dramatic fashion behind Sarah Fohn, 24-26, 17-25, 25-17, 25-12, 15-13.
And what a way to stay atop the 2A SPSL Sound standings.
Fohn was the leader on the court for the Cardinals (9-0, 9-0 SPSL Sound) as she recorded in every discernible stat category; finishing with 19 kills, 23 assists, five aces, two blocks and 12 digs.
“Sarah was really smart, she found holes and put the ball away,” Orting coach Gariann Frey said. “Her confidence gave everyone else confidence. River Ridge battled, even in that last set, they gave us a run for our money.”
Stepping up also for the Cardinals was Nathalie Cabrera, finishing her night with 11 assists and five aces. Cabrera was one of the fresh-faced Cardinals on the floor playing in her first varsity action.
“We had to come up with a new lineup for this game, we only had one practice to fine tune the rotation,” Frey said. “We were able to get that chemistry after that first two sets.”
The win gives Orting a two-win cushion over River Ridge (7-2, 7-2) in the 2A SPSL Sound division.
Tumwater 3, Black Hills 0: With their win, the T-Birds are able to put some space between them and the Wolves atop the 2A Evergreen standings.
Leading Tumwater (7-5, 5-0 Evergreen) was none other than Kennedy Croft. Croft, a Gonzaga University commit, got five aces, 19 kills, seven digs and four blocks on the night.
“We started slowly in the first set, they were hot, but we settled in and the girls played really confidently,” Tumwater coach Tana Otton said. “Rose Foisy has been doing very well and performed really well, and provided the spark for us in the second set.”
After giving up 22 points to Black Hills (7-2, 4-1 Evergreen), the T-Birds never yielded more than 14 points in the rest of the match.
Graham-Kapowsin 3, Olympia 0: A defensive battle ultimately went to the Eagles as they were able to outlast the Bears and defend their home court.
“Olympia plays amazing defense, they came back on us,” G-K coach Loni Parks said. “It was a defensive battle for sure.”
Graham-Kapowsin (6-4, 3-1 SPSL) was led by Peyton Foster, getting 18 kills on the night.
“Peyton is a great offensive weapon to have, but we also had great passing and defensive players behind her, it was a great team effort,” Parks said.
Olympia (4-5, 2-3 SPSL) was led by Camryn Wilson, getting 12 assists and three aces.
Girls Soccer
Top Performer: Hailey Still, Thomas Jefferson
5 goals, 1 assist in 7-0 win over Federal Way
Bonney Lake 4, Wilson 1: The night was as much about cancer awareness as it was a matchup of two top 3A Pierce County League programs.
With both teams huddling together before the match to display unity and players dedicating the match to loved ones who had fought or are fighting cancer, there was also eventually a soccer match to commemorate Bonney Lake’s Pink Panther match for breast cancer awareness.
Bonney Lake found its rhythm early. Summer Kober and Kaylee Coatney had each scored in the first eight minutes and then each had their second goals by the 27th minute.
Janaisia Smith scored Wilson’s goal in the 71st minute.
Thomas Jefferson 7, Federal Way 0: It was the Hailey Still show as the Raiders’ sophomore had a night to remember.
Still scored five goals for Thomas Jefferson (7-1-1, 7-1-1 NPSL Olympic), including the first coming in the second minute of the match, and the fifth coming in the 35th minute. So all were in the first half.
Kailee Richardson and Fabiana Desimone both combined for the shut out against Federal Way (2-9-0, 1-8-0 NPSL Olympic)
Bellevue Christian 3, Charles Wright Academy 0: The Vikings were able to steal away the road win against the Tarriers thanks to Rylee Reese’s two goals.
Reese scored twice for Bellevue Christian (10-1-1, 4-0-1 Nisqually), once in the 16th minute and once in the 58th. Celine LeBossier recorded the other goal in the 18th minute.
Emilie Groeschel was responsible for the shutout against Charles Wright (3-3-2, 0-3-0).
Auburn Riverside 4, Auburn 0: Olivia Boulet scored a goal and assisted on two others in the Ravens’ shutout win.
Auburn Riverside jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first 10 minutes. Boulet’s second assist found Kayla Rydberg for a goal in the 35th minute and a 4-0 lead before halftime.
Gig Harbor 6, Capital 0: The Tides keep rolling along in their season as they picked up their ninth win, this time against the Cougars.
Carolyn Merrick and Sam McKinney each scored two goals for Gig Harbor (9-1-0, 8-0-0 SSC) and Claire Bosselman earned her seventh shutout during that span.
Enumclaw 2, Auburn Mountainview 1: The Hornets were able to edge out the Lions thanks to the goals scored by Sawyer Anderson and Bethany Blair.
Anderson scored first in the 24th minute for Enumclaw (8-2-1, 8-1-0 NPSL Olympic) and Blair in the 31st. The Lions’ (6-4-1, 6-3-0 NPSL Olympic) lone goal came in the 34th minute.
Around the Sound
Boys Golf
@Enumclaw 79, Decatur 27
Medalist: Bobby Sparkman (E) shot a 34, one under par at Enumclaw Golf Course
Boys Tennis
Puyallup 5, @Rogers 0
Singles: Logan Oyama (P) d. Reese Anselmi 6-2, 6-3; Tristan Nguyen (P) d. Ju Won Lee 6-2, 6-3
Doubles: IsaacMcDonald/Andrew Fluryy (P) d. Drew Kowalchuk/Parker Posey 6-2, 6-2; Jace Shirreff/Colin Lowney (P) d. Connor Bender/Kevin Weng 6-1, 7-6 (5); Zach Walker/Brendan Tran (P) d. Jacob Chung/Tayber McMullen 6-1, 6-2
@Olympia 5, Graham-Kapowsin 0
Singles: Justin Ong (O) d. Hagerty 6-0, 6-0; Max Williams (O) d. McOsker 6-1, 6-0
Doubles: Tucker Bradshaw/Avery Ritter (O) d. Moses/Golla 6-2, 6-1; Jonathan Holder/Seth Harper (O) d. Greaninger/Heller 6-0, 6-2; Amiel Richter/Ethan Gahm (O) d. Golla/Ahrens 6-1, 6-4
Bellarmine Prep 5, @Charles Wright 0
Singles: Kane Vu (B) d. Raghav Agrawal 6-2, 3-6, 10-2; Bennett Morrison (B) d. Zain Mian 6-0, 7-5
Doubles: Kelley/Collie (B) d. Harrington/Wibowo 6-3, 6-1; Sundarum/Kelley (B) d. Opitz/Berry 6-0, 6-0; Manke/Manke (B) d. Liu/Jorgenson 6-2, 6-3
@Bonney Lake 4, Mount Tahoma 1
Singles: Mitchell Ly (MT) d. Sam Tays 6-1, 4-6, (10-7); Constantine Mister (BL) d. Tommy Huynh 6-1, 6-0
Doubles: Logan DeLapp/Josh Ning (BL) d. Ryan Thach/Tyreke Tuy 6-2, 6-2; Dylan Perdue/Alex Nguyen (BL) d. Charles Vo/Randy Huynh 6-2, 6-2; Pierce Curtice/Landon Swanbeck (BL) d. Hermoe Baylon/Ryan Tran 6-1, 6-2
Emerald Ridge 3, @Curtis 2
Singles: Justin Cassens (ER) d. Sam Kwon 6-1, 6-1; Stephen Gibson (ER) d. Damien Davis 6-2, 6-2
Doubles: Andrew Kim/Nathan Hyun (C) d. Preston Kim/Eric Cross 6-4, 6-0; Blake Mader/Max Peterson (C) d. Jeremy Kwon/Ketric Peterson 6-3, 6-4; Blake Roscoe/Brandon Yi (ER) d. Aiden Sartain/Grant Ballew 6-2, 6-0
Girls Soccer
Bellevue Christian 3, @Charles Wright Academy 0
Goals: BC - Rylee Reese 16’; Celine LeBossier 18’; Reese 58’. Shutout: Emilie Groeschel
@Bonney Lake 4, Wilson 1
Goals: Auburn Riverside — Summer Kober (Olivia Kirby), 5’; Kaylee Coatney (Payton Schelin), 8’; Summer Kober (Ashley Nall), 16’; Kaylee Coatney (Sarah Bohl), 27’; Wilson — Janaisia Smith, 71’.
Saves: Auburn Riverside — Eliza Christensen 4, Sarah Bohl 1. Wilson — Olivia Swenson 8.
Auburn Riverside 4, @Auburn 0
Goals: Auburn Riverside — Aubrie Bayley (Chloe Elwell), 4’; Talia Samuelson (Olivia Boulet) 7’; Boulet (Grace Anderson), 10’; Kayla Rydberg (Boulet) 35’.
Shutout: Bella Reckling (AR).
@Thomas Jefferson 7, Federal Way 0
Goals: TJ - Kaitlyn Sok (Haley Still) 1’; Still 2’; Still 18’; Still 27’; Still (Sok) 29’; Still 35’; Sok (Raisa Pleasants) 38’. Shutout: Kailee Richardson and Fabiana Desimone
@Gig Harbor 6, Capital 0
Goals: GH - Hannah Carroll 2’; Alyssa Gray (Anna Stewart) 9’; Carolyn Merrick (Sophia Hatteberg) 35’; Merrick 52’; Sam McKinney (Hatteberg) 72’; McKinney (Bailey Werner) 76’. Shutout: Claire Bosselman
@Enumclaw 2, Auburn Mountainview 1
Goals: E - Sawyer Anderson (Rén Olson) 24’; Bethany Blair (McKeely Reid) 31’; AMV - 34’
@Steilacoom 2, Eatonville 0
Goals: S - Tatyana Johnson (Jasmine Lopez) 48’; Johnson (Lopez) 71’. Shutout: Whitley Prater, 6 saves
Girls Swimming
Lincoln 80, @Mount Tahoma 63
200 Medley: L (Chessie Briggs, Isabelle Everitt, Marisol Rivera, Sheila Zamora) 2:36.45
200 Free: Sarah Barnhart (L) 2:49.88
200 IM: Cindy Lam (MT) 3:06.22
50 Free: C. Briggs (L) 27.93
Diving: N/A
100 Fly: M. Rivera (L) 1:24.83
100 Free: C. Briggs (L) 1:01.85
500 Free: S. Zamora (L) 8:56.62
200 Free Relay: L (C. Briggs, I. Everitt, S. Barnhart, M. Rivera) 2:10.10
100 Back: S. Barnhart (L) 1:32.00
100 Breast: I.Everitt (L) 1:40.73
400 Free Relay: L (Justice Carmichael, Cali Miller, S. Barnhart, S. Zamora) 6:16.76
@Stadium 104, Rogers 82
200 Medley Relay: S (Sydney Britton, Cierra McCarty, Abby Lavold, Riley Anderson)2:02.76
200 Free: Meghann McLaughlin (S) 2:10.72
200 IM: Abby Lavold (S) 2:23.16
50 Free: Fifeld (R)
Diving: Hopkins (R) 2:07.85
100 Butterfly: Abby Lavold (S) 1:06.14
100 Free: Cierra McCarty (S) 58.00
500 Free: Meghann Mclaughlin (S) 5:38.75
200 Free Relay: Rogers (Triebold, Stayhorne, Millington, Fifield) 1:58.62
100 Back: Triebold (R) 1:12.25
100 Breast: Fifield (R) 1:18.91
400 Free Relay: S (M. Mclaughlin, A. Lavold, S. Britton, C. McCarty) 4:08.87
@Fife 127, Foster 25
200 Medley: Fife (Emma Hillstead, Rhea Kang, Mikayla Parsons, Rachael Jorgenson) 2:17.67
200 Free: Lauren Stucki (Fife) 2:48.05
200 IM: E. Hillstead (Fife) 2:57.10
50 Free: Tabitha DeGolier (Foster) 29.82
Diving: N/A
100 Fly: Jalyn Bado (Fife) 1:30.08
100 Free: R. Jorgenson (Fife) 1:15.65
500 Free: R. Kang (Fife) 6:17.75
200 Free Relay: Fife (R. Jorgenson, M. Parsons, E. Hillstead, R. Kang) 2:00.92
100 Back: Cori Arndt (Fife) 1:34.26
100 Breast: Morgan Rummel (Fife) 1:32.43
400 Free Relay: Fife (R. Jorgenson, M. Parsons, E. Hillstead, R. Kang) 4:36.31
Renton 73, @Fife 63
200 Medley: F (Kate Owens, Anastasia Sauve, Bridget Hafner, Corinna Davidson) 2:36.43
200 Free: Kayla Honmyo (R) 2:20.65
200 IM: K. Owens (F) 2:46.39
50 Free: Ivy Doan (R) 29.67
Diving: Lydia Williams (F) 193.20
100 Fly: N/A
100 Free: K. Honmyo (R) 1:03.42
500 Free: I. Doan (R) 6:46.20
200 Free Relay: R (Melissa Hiu, I. Doan, Lauren Wetzel, K. Honmyo) 2:01.70
100 Back: K. Owens (F) 1:12.65
100 Breast: Bridget Hafner (F) 1:38.18
400 Free Relay: R (M. Hiu, I. Doan, L. Wetzel, K. Honmyo) 4:29.49
Volleyball
@Charles Wright 3, Life Christian 0
25-16, 25-18, 25-15
Highlights: (CWA) Avalyn Lara 4 aces; Natalya Braxton 4 aces, 3 blocks; Abbie Jackson 13 kills, 10 assists, 5 blocks; RubyJoy Pikes 7 kills; Kendall Saalfeld 15 assists
@Tumwater 3, Black Hills 0
25-22, 25-12, 25-14
Highlights: (T) Kennedy Croft 5 aces, 19 kills, 7 digs, 4 blocks; Sophia Koelsch 4 aces, 16 assists; Savannah Sleasman 8 kills; Milla Basso 7 digs
“We started slow in the first set, they were hot, but we settled in and the girls played really confidently. Rose Foisy has been doing very well and performed really well, and provided the spark for us in the second set,” Tana Otton
@Steilacoom 3, Renton 0
25-7, 25-7, 25-14
Highlights: (S) Caty Neeser 4 kills; Halley Sherwood 4 digs, 1 ace; Saisha Morales 2 kills, 5 aces, 12 digs; CJ Dela Cruz 18 assists, 3 digs, 6 aces; Rachel Brown 9 digs, 1 ace, 3 kills; Grace Lemmon 2 kills; Emma West 3 kills; Keyonna Sims 4 kills; Sydney Long 7 aces; Katelyn Hart 3 aces, 4 digs; Kaylor Hockman 1 kill; Madison Owens 1 dig
@Capital 2, Central Kitsap 0
25-7, 25-7, DNF
Highlights: (C) Madison Nichols 5 kills, 3 digs, 10/10 serving, 4 aces; Elise Neath 9 digs, 3/4 serving, 1 ace; Tia Grow 13 assists, 6/6 serving; Maia Nichols 7 kills, 3 digs; Devyn Oestrich 9 kills, 10/12 serving, 5 aces
@North Thurston 3, Peninsula 0
25-23, 25-20, 25-21
Highlights: (NT) Addie Robertson 13 kills, 5 digs; Elana Fairchild 11 kills, 12 digs; Lauren Porter 24 digs; Brooklyn Harn 20 assists; Rokki Brown 4 blocks; Lucy Mueller 4 blocks
@Emerald Ridge 3, Sumner 0
25-14, 25-11, 25-19
Highlights: Tayler Templemann 18 kills, 1 block, 3 digs; Kava Durr 11 kills, 3 digs; Ella Litterell 5 blocks, 3 digs; Jadyn Mullen 32 assists, 3 kills, 13 digs, 5 aces
@Timberline 3, Yelm 0
25-13, 25-8, 25-9
Highlights: (T) Kasey Louis 10 kills, 10 digs, 4 blocks; Hanna Johnson 9 kills, 9 digs, 2 aces; Chastaine Rouse 6 kills; Daja Togiola 5 kills, 10 digs, 2 blocks; Chloe Sandberg 28 assists, 9 digs, 4 aces, 1 block
@Graham-Kapowsin 3, Olympia 0
25-8, 25-21, 25-20
Highlights: (GK) Peyton Foster 18 kills; Olivia Brugler 8 kills, 3 aces; Raedyn Goudreau 27 assists; (O) Avi Vetter 7 kills; Camryn Wilson 12 assists, 3 aces; Molly Armstrong 18 digs
Puyallup 3, @Bellarmine 1
21-25, 25-19, 25-11, 25-18
Highlights: (P) Tot Utley 15 kills; Kaitlyn Sugai 12 kills; Anna Saelens 49 assists; Kara McGuire 2 aces; (BP) Rylee Born 16 kills, 5 blocks, 11 digs; Hannah Pukis 7 kills, 32 assists, 15 digs; Lizzie Joyce 6 kills; Gabrielle Blair 7 kills, 9 digs
@Pope John Paul II 3, Tacoma Baptist 2
23-25, 25-20, 25-18, 15-25, 25-9
Highlights: (TB) Isabella Thomas 9 kills, 13/13 serving, 2 aces, 28 digs; Hannah Peterson 13/13 serving, 2 aces, 5 kills, 22 digs; Joellen Stokes 15/15 serving, 17 digs, 7 kills
Orting 3, @River Ridge 2
24-26, 17-25, 25-17, 25-12, 15-13
Highlights: (O) Holly Thomas 19 kills, 4 blocks; Sarah Fohn 19 kills, 23 assists, 5 aces, 2 blocks, 12 digs; Kayla Wilt 39 digs, 9 assists; Natahalie Cabrera 11 assists, 5 aces.
Curtis 3, @South Kitsap 0
25-11, 25-16, 25-8
Highlights: (C) Kasey Woodruff 14 digs; Katie Yorke 12 kills; Rikki Doss 6 kills; Haley Morton 26 assists; (SK) Madison Jackson 10 digs, 4 assists; Madison Marggraf 4 kills; Alison Cole 5 assists.
From Oct. 9
Volleyball
@Enumclaw 3, Federal Way 2
Highlights: (E) Lauren Hanson 11 kills, 3 aces; Jess Huizenga 6 kills; Emily Miller 6 kills, 20 assist
