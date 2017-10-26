‘Underdog’ Enumclaw ran for 425 yards to ensure first league title in 21 years, beat Auburn Mountainview

More Videos 4:55 Highlights as Enumclaw runs past Auburn Mountainview, 42-3, for 4A NPSL Olympic title Pause 2:35 Highlights as Tristian Kwon leads Lincoln to 62–14 win over Bonney Lake 0:32 Deputies investigate shooting in Parkland apartment 0:39 Family dog emerges alive and well after Santa Rosa fire destroyed home 2:21 Readers rip into Tacoma news columnist, he responds 1:03 Garth Brooks super fan is ‘beyond excited’ for Tacoma concert 1:49 Seahawks DC Kris Richard on coaching Dwight Freeney – who is as old as he is 1:37 Neighbors find burned body on road 0:13 A good-natured brush-off of Amazon 0:29 Man in court for allegedly killing a 64-year-old woman, then burning her body Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Highlights as Enumclaw runs past Auburn Mountainview, 42-3, for 4A NPSL Olympic title Enumclaw ran for 425 yards, with Bear Kuro and Nicholas Harbert each gaining more than 100 yards, and Anthony Russell intercepted three passes as the Hornets clinched the 4A NPSL Olympic title with a 42-3 win over Auburn Mountainview. But how will these Hornets fare in the playoffs? Enumclaw ran for 425 yards, with Bear Kuro and Nicholas Harbert each gaining more than 100 yards, and Anthony Russell intercepted three passes as the Hornets clinched the 4A NPSL Olympic title with a 42-3 win over Auburn Mountainview. But how will these Hornets fare in the playoffs? TJ Cotterill t.cotterill@thenewstribune.com

