No. 5 Puyallup holds off Bellarmine’s rally to clinch undefeated SPSL season

“It doesnt matter if we’re first seed, just keep going”: Puyallup enters playoffs as SPSL’s top team Puyallup held off Bellarmine Prep late to secure its first undefeated season in league since 2005. And for the first time since 2009, Bellarmine Prep won't be in the playoffs. Puyallup's Kyle Cramer and Gary Jeffers and Bellarmine's Brian Jensen discuss the game. Puyallup held off Bellarmine Prep late to secure its first undefeated season in league since 2005. And for the first time since 2009, Bellarmine Prep won't be in the playoffs. Puyallup's Kyle Cramer and Gary Jeffers and Bellarmine's Brian Jensen discuss the game. Tyler Scott Contributing writer

