Auburn Riverside repeats as 4A volleyball champs; Capital tops in 3A

One tradition of South Sound volleyball dominance continued.
Another may have been born.
Auburn Riverside repeated as the state 4A champion, giving the West Central District eight consecutive crowns, and Class 3A Capital won its first title in program history at the Toyota Center here Saturday.
The defending champion Ravens (23-1) overcame a 2-1 deficit to beat Mead High of Spokane 25-23, 25-27, 21-25, 25-17, 15-5 for the 4A championship. Auburn Riverside claimed its third title and second as a 4A school.
Capital (21-1), which last lost on Oct. 10, knocked off Mercer Island 25-23, 14-25, 25-16, 25-14 for 3A’s biggest trophy. The Cougars started two seniors, two sophomores and two freshmen.
The airspace around the net was acrobatically congested as Auburn Riverside and Emerald Ridge’s prodigious front lines battled for the third time this season, with the Ravens tripling down on regular season and district title victories to earn a state title defense with a 25-22, 25-20, 25-12 semifinal win.
Auburn Riverside did just enough to manage the Jaguars’ ferocious hitting duo of Kava Durr (10 kills, seven digs, three aces) and Tayler Templeton (seven kills, 12 digs, one block).
“We did everything I was expecting,” said Ravens outside hitter Kate Pestova, on whom the program has heavily relied in multiple facets since she moved to Auburn from Kazakhstan prior to senior year. “Our defense was great.”
The first set was the most fiercely-contested between these rivals, Auburn Riverside rallying from a 19-17 deficit as Heilborn had nine of her match-high 16 kills.
“We knew we had to stack against (Kava and Templeton),” said Heilborn, who added 11 digs. “They have an incredible offense. We also had to keep swinging; they’re pretty scrappy.”
Pestova had 12 kills, a match-high 16 digs and served two aces. Zimmerman handed out 31 assists, slapped 12 kills and had two aces.
Ella Litterell had six kills and five digs for the Jaguars, and Jadyn Mullen dished 24 assists with two kills.
Emerald Ridge had plenty of fuel left in its tank, collaborating with WCD rival Curtis for one off the tournament’s most exciting matches with third and fourth places at stake. The Jaguars erased a two-set deficit to win 21-25, 23-25, 29-27, 25-23, 15-6.
“You lose your voice coaching in a match like that,” said Jaguars co-head coach Bobby McGivern, who exchanged grins and a fist-bump with Curtis head coach Michael Miller as the teams swapped benches between Sets 3 and 4. “We know so many kids on that squad.”
“It’s a great bond among all the teams in our league,” added ER co-head coach Jill Fox-Mullen.
Jaguar seniors Kava Durr (16 kills, eight digs), Jadyn Mullen (44 assists, 17 digs) and Cailey Cashman (11 kills) capped their prep careers in style. Sophomore Ella Litterell chipped in seven kills, five aces and 12 digs for Emerald Ridge (21-4).
“We believed we could turn it around,” McGivern said. “We fought.”
Curtis fell 25-18, 29-27, 25-20 to Mead in the semifinals despite 25 digs from Kasey Woodruff and strong net play by Rikki Doss, Kayla Skipworth and Sarah Randall.
Fourth place marked the best state finish since 2015 for the Vikings (20-5).
The WCD staged its own private battle for fifth and sixth place, and it was a five-set doozy. Tahoma (14-8) came out on top, 25-16, 25-20, 19-25, 24-26, 15-13.
Puyallup (19-6) claimed some redemptive hardware after its first winless state appearance since 2007-08 last year. The Vikings stayed alive by eliminating Graham-Kapowsin 25-19, 25-18, 22-25, 25-19, and Tahoma joined the Vikings in the trophy round by holding off a pesky Kennedy Catholic squad 15-25, 25-21, 25-16, 28-30, 15-9. The Lancers (16-6) survived three match points in the fourth set to force a fifth before bowing out.
For Graham-Kapowsin (13-10), Payton Foster (19 kills, 17 digs), Madison Brockway (31 digs), Raedyn Goudreau (30 assists, 16 digs), Olivia Brugler (seven kills, five digs) and Kortney Hitt (18 digs, four kills) were standouts in defeat.
Paige Anthony had 20 kills in Tahoma’s consolation victory and Emily Smith added 10 kills, six digs, three aces and two blocks. Kennedy Kibby dished 45 assists and had 14 digs, McKenna Peters had 27 digs, and Karlee Lewis had 13 digs.
3A
Capital swept Eastside Catholic 25-17, 25-19, 25-22 in the semifinals to earn its fourth title-match appearance in program history.
In so doing, the Cougars won their fifth consecutive set in the tournament since facing set point in pivotal Game 3 of Friday’s quarterfinal against Lakeside, one serve after junior Emma Boyd was whacked in the head by a Lakeside spike and had to leave the match for injury evaluation.
Capital closed ranks and rode a wave of solidarity past Eastside Catholic and into the championship.
“We’re gelling right now,” senior libero Elise Meath said. “Our team chemistry is amazing. We have six seniors who know one another. We communicate. We have faith in each other. We know what we want.”
Meath had 15 digs to help underwrite setters Tia Grow (18 assists) and Maddie Mathews (14 assists), who dialed up young guns Maia Nichols (20 kills) and Devyn Oestreich (15 kills), a sophomore and a freshman, respectively.
“Eastside Catholic is a really good team,” said Meath. “I think our mental game is what won it for us. You separate points. You say, ‘We’ll get the next one.’ ”
Gig Harbor opened the tournament with disappointment, dropping its first-round match on Friday. The scene on Saturday was more celebratory: post-match festivities included a piggyback ride for Lauren Hatfield courtesy of fellow senior Hadassah Ward, the two posing for photos as Hatfield clutched the seventh-place trophy, her arms curling around Ward’s neck. The Tides (19-4) won three consecutive matches – including two on Saturday – to take seventh.
Gig Harbor (19-4) defeated North Thurston 25-12, 25-7, 25-20 in an elimination match on Saturday before besting Snohomish in three sets for a trophy.
Against North Thurston, Hatfield had 11 kills and 21 digs, Ward 10 kills and two blocks, and Hannah Yerex eight kills, nine digs and two aces. The trio was at it again against Snohomish: Hatfield had 13 kills and seven digs, Ward 14 kills and two blocks, Yerex 10 kills, 10 digs and three aces.
Snohomish eliminated Timberline 25-24, 16-26, 23-25, 25-23, 15-9 to join the Tides in the match for seventh and eighth.
preps@thenewstribune.com
Comments