Sumner’s Tre Weed, Ben Wilson – best duo in the state? They played like it in 56-14 win over Monroe

Before halftime, it was the Tre Weed show.
So what about his teammate, Texas Christian University-bound linebacker Ben Wilson?
“I was like, ‘I got to turn my game up a little bit. I can’t let Tre be the only superstar out there,’” Wilson laughed.
This is what makes Sumner High School’s football team such a scary playoff team.
Thunder and lightning, fire and ice, Shaq and Kobe – whatever you want to call them, there has certainly never been a better duo at Sumner than Weed and Wilson, coach Keith Ross said.
They combined for seven touchdowns and 401 total yards in the eighth-ranked Spartans’ 56-14 running-clock victory over visiting Monroe on Saturday at Sunset Chev Stadium in Sumner to secure their return trip to the 4A state semifinals a year after losing to eventual-champion Camas.
Weed touched the ball nine times and had 226 yards, including an 85-yard interception returned for a touchdown (his eighth pick of the year), a 61-yard rushing TD and a 34-yard receiving TD.
Wilson touched the ball nine times, too, and had 175 total yards including three rushing TDs and a receiving TD in which he leaped over a defender on his way into the end zone.
“All-around the best duo,” Ross said. “They can both do it in all three phases. Ben is the big beast, physical pounder, and Tre is the smooth open-field runner. And they just make us that much better because what are you going to do? Are you going to load up on Ben? Are you going to cover Tre? You got to split your D.
“Ben is the most physically gifted player I’ve ever had. He’s long and lean and fast-twitched and tall and heavy and long arms and strong. He’s really a true freak. And Tre is just smooth and athletic and finesse-type beautiful athlete. They really complement each other great.
“We’re pretty dangerous right now.”
They’re hoping dangerous enough to turn this into Sumner’s first trip to the state championship since it won the second of its two titles in three seasons in 1977.
But they’ll have to get through No. 2 Woodinville (12-0) next week after the Falcons beat No. 5 Graham-Kapowsin, 49-17, on Saturday. That game will be played on Saturday, Nov. 25, at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup at either 1 or 4 p.m., said Sumner school district athletic director Tim Thomsen.
“We always talked about making it to the (Tacoma) Dome,” Weed said. “And it’s starting to become real. Back-to-back years in the final four – we’re just excited.”
“All summer we were hanging out by the lake and talking about this season,” Wilson said.
Sumner set the tone from the opening drive.
Monroe used 16 plays on its opening drive to move from its own 14 to Sumner’s 32, but Dane Ellwell raced off the left edge to sack quarterback Jaedyn Prewitt and force a fumble that Sumner recovered.
First offensive play of the game? Weed takes a pitch left and darts up the sideline for a 61-yard TD run.
Sumner had seven plays that went for at least 20 yards, including when Monroe’s receiver dropped a pass and Weed, the 4A SPSL’s MVP, picked it off before returning it 85 yards to give Sumner a 21-6 lead in the second quarter.
And Sumner’s first play of the second half? Wilson took a handoff 75 yards for a touchdown to make it 28-14. It came a week after Wilson, the 4A SPSL’s two-time defensive player of the year, ran for 191 yards in an upset win over No. 3 Union in Vancouver, Washington.
Wilson capped a 34-yard receiving TD with a leap over a Monroe defender. And Weed followed with a 34-yard receiving TD of his own, only it was on fourth-and-14 and he dragged a defender, who was hanging by Weed’s jersey, for the final five yards.
“It’s our competitive nature,” Wilson said. “When one is doing better, the other has to step up and one up.”
“As soon as he jumped over that guy, I was, ‘Man, I want to jump over someone,’” Weed laughed.
Monroe coach Michael Bumpus, a former Washington State University and NFL receiver, was asked about the last time he’s seen a combination as tough to game plan for as Sumner’s Weed and Wilson.
“I’ll tell you who it was – it was Ben Wilson, Tre Weed, Rainwater and Wedington,” Bumpus said, referring to Sumner’s since-graduated Tyson Rainwater (Central Washington) and Connor Wedington (Stanford) who were both big facets of last year’s Sumner team that beat Monroe, 58-42, in the first round of state.
“When you got talent like that, you are going to have an opportunity to win every game. They made plays. … They will go into college and have great careers. I’m interested to see what they do after this.”
Monroe cut the lead to 21-14 with a second remaining in the first half when Prewitt hit Isaiah Cole for a two-yard TD. No player had rushed for 100 yards on Sumner this year until Monroe’s Isaiah Lewis, who had that in the first half with 26 carries for 130 yards and a touchdown.
But he had just 22 yards in the second half. Sumner outscored Monroe 35-0, picked off four passes and cruised to the big win, though Monroe played the entire second half without star two-way lineman Josh Jerome, an Eastern Washington University commit who suffered a concussion.
Sumner (11-2) has won seven consecutive games since back-to-back losses to Graham-Kapowsin and Puyallup, which lost, 21-14, to Monroe last week. That ended Sumner’s two-year reign as undefeated league champions (once in the 3A SPSL, then last year in 4A SPSL).
“We had to regroup and come together,” Weed said. “And ever since then we’ve been a different type of team and different type of breed. Losses aren’t good, but they were for us. It made us step up and we’ve been playing great ever since.”
“We had some doubters,” Wilson said. “But we stuck together and kept playing together as a team and kept getting better every single week. It would be a dream come true if we could just get to the Tacoma Dome.”
And it made Ross think back to this time last year, when Sumner fell to Camas in the semifinals in its first semifinal trip since that 1977 season. His son, now-senior quarterback Luke Ross, walked up to him after the game and said he was sorry.
“And I said, ‘For what?’ And he said, ‘Because I didn’t get you there (to the Tacoma Dome,’” said Keith Ross, who said he went with his son to the Dome every year when he was younger. “But we hugged and I said, ‘One more, Luke.’ And this time he won’t have to catch the PATs like he did when he was growing up.
“I don’t even know if we’re as talented as we were last year. But I thought we would be better. This right now is how I thought we would be – dangerous and playing with passion and the fire and energy we usually bring to the games. It’s a good run. And we want to keep it going.”
