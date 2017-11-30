The News Tribune’s 2017 all-state high school football team

THE NEWS TRIBUNE’s 2017 ALL-STATE FOOTBALL TEAM

Player of the year: Tre’Shaun Harrison, Garfield, sr.

Coach of the year: Mike Neidhold, Richland

OFFENSE

QUARTERBACK

Dylan Morris, Graham-Kapowsin, 6-1, 195, jr.: Committed to UW before breakout junior season. Led Eagles to state quarterfinals completing 199 of 302 passes for 3,086 yards, 31 TDs and 10 INTs. 4A SPSL offensive player of the year.

RUNNING BACKS

Isaiah Ifanse, Bellevue, 5-11, 190, sr.: How unstoppable was Ifanse in Wolverines’ return to the state semifinals? Had 259 carries for 2,466 yards and 44 touchdowns, with six 200-yard games.

Jamyn Patu, O’Dea, 6-0, 195, sr.: Another year, another trip to the state championship for Patu and the Irish. He ran for 259 yards last week to push season total to 215 carries, 1,921 yards and 26 TDs.

RECEIVERS

Talan Alfrey, Auburn Mountainview, 6-2, 195, sr.: As talented as he is at receiver (68 catches, 1,081 yards, 12 TDs), he’s committed to BYU and was league’s defensive player of the year as a safety (87 tackles).

Champ Grayson, Kamiakin, 6-2, 175, sr.: Eastern Washington commit was just about first-team everything for the 2016 3A state champs out of the Mid-Columbia Conference – wide receiver, defensive back, and returner. Caught 56 passes for 902 yards and nine TDs.

Sawyer Racanelli, Hockinson, 6-3, 195, so.: Part 2 of the Racanelli Show. Has 79 catches for 1,666 yards and 26 TDs and trails only Prosser’s Kirby Moore (34, 29) and Prosser’s Cody Bruns (28) for most single-season TDs in state history.

TIGHT END

Devin Culp, Gonzaga Prep, 6-5, 250, sr.: UW commit flipped from Oregon before the season. As dominant as a receiver as he was, he was just as prone to rush for 100 yards for the Bullpups. Also a standout basketball player.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Ulumoo “MJ” Ale, Fife, 6-7, 330, sr.: Give him a couple of seasons to learn this football thing and this is what happens. The gargantuan UW commit earned the 2A SPSL Mountain’s MVP honor as a two-way standout.

Cade Beresford, Woodinville, 6-7, 270, sr.: 4A KingCo first-team offensive lineman and WSU commit has paved the way for the Falcons’ run to the state title game. Honed his lineman skills playing basketball.

Matthew Cindric, Skyline, 6-4, 270, sr.: 4A KingCo lineman of the year is committed to Cal. Father is a former college tight end and Cindric got plenty of that athleticism as a two-way standout for the Spartans.

Josh Jerome, Monroe, 6-2, 285, sr.: His brother, JJ Jerome, ran for 2,000 yards behind the EWU commit last year, and Isaiah Lewis ran for 2,134 behind him this season. Jerome paved way for Monroe’s most successful team in school history.

Mikhail Varetskiy, Ferndale, 6-2, 225, sr.: Two years in a row as a first-team offensive and defensive lineman in the 3A Wesco North. Plenty of speed and a “phenomenal motor” says Ferndale coach Jamie Plenkovich. Had Eagles unbeaten until state quarterfinals.

MULTI-PURPOSE

Canon Racanelli, Hockinson, 6-0, 170, sr.: Only five quarterbacks have ever thrown for more TDs in a season than Racanelli … so far. He enters 2A title game with 3,805 passing yards, 53 TDs (and 16 rushing TDs).

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE LINE

Jake Baillie, Woodinville, 6-0, 220, sr.: Why is the Falcons’ front-four so feared? Mostly because of 4A KingCo defensive MVP Baillie, who leads a Falcons defense that shut out Sumner in the semifinals. Has 14 sacks and 13 tackles for loss.

Jacobe Lee, Richland, 6-3, 240, sr.: Mid-Columbia Conference lineman of the year has the Bombers back in the 4A state title game a year after being a first-team pick in last year’s run to the championship game.

Mathew Sevao, Lake Stevens, 6-3, 200, sr.: Don’t let his size fool you because he’ll burn you with speed around the edge. Set four-time 4A Wesco champ Vikings’ school record with 17 sacks to go with 118 tackles.

Giovonni White, Lincoln, 6-3, 290, jr.: 3A PCL lineman of the year changed games on both sides of the ball. Paved way for more than 2,000 rushing yards and 46 points per game on offense and had 12 tackles for loss, 35 tackles and a fumble-return TD on defense.

LINEBACKER

Mason Simeta, Timberline, 6-3, 225, sr.: 3A South Sound Conference defensive MVP had unbeaten Blazers in state quarterfinals with 91 tackles, 18 for losses and eight sacks on a team that dominated defensively (14 points allowed per game).

Sav’ell Smalls, Garfield, 6-5, 240, so.: Starting in the NPSL for Kennedy Catholic as a freshman, now 3A Metro Mountain co-defensive MVP as a sophomore. Has offers from Alabama and Notre Dame among others and finished season with 90 tackles with nine sacks.

Ben Wilson, Sumner, 6-2, 220, sr.: Think of Sumner defense and you think of the TCU commit. Two-time all-state pick and two-time 4A SPSL defensive MVP also ran for 1,259 yards and 20 TDs this year to go with 141 tackles, 11 for losses and two sacks.

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Nash Fouch, Woodinville, 6-3, 190, sr.: Montana commit is the Falcons’ go-to receiver on offense (54 catches, 721 yards, 10 TDs) and he has three interceptions in the past two games alone in wins over G-K and Sumner.

Kyler Gordon, Archbishop Murphy, 6-0, 185, sr.: The undecided senior has offers from Notre Dame, Stanford, UW and many others. When he didn’t have more than 100 receiving yards, he usually had more than 100 rushing yards.

Malik Putney, Eastside Catholic, 6-1, 205, sr.: 3A Metro Mountain co-defensive MVP had 42 tackles and five interceptions for the league champs, including a school-record 99-yard INT return for a TD.

Adam Weissenfels, Richland, 5-9, 175, sr.: Was top player on No. 1-ranked Bombers’ dominant defense, earning MCC defensive MVP with six interceptions. Also led MCC in scoring as a kicker and receiver (412 yards, 7 TDs).

ALL-PURPOSE

Tre Weed, Sumner, 6-1, 190, sr.: Interception returns, receiving, running, blocking kicks – what couldn’t the 4A SPSL MVP do for back-to-back semifinal-bound Spartans? Had eight interceptions, 2,129 all-purpose yards and 33 total TDs.